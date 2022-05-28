How To Change Your Name On Google Meet – PINKVILLA

Ads

In this pandemic world, Google Meet has become our go-to video conferencing platform. It allows you to start a call right away, and your friends, family, or coworkers can join in seconds by clicking on a single link.

However, what if you were someone who wanted to make your Google Meet account a bit more personal?

On a Browser or Desktop:

To change your name in Google meet you just simply need to change your name on the Google account. This can be accessed from anywhere, be it a desktop or mobile. The option is available across all Google apps, from Gmail to photos or directly from Google Settings.

Go to your account page on Google and sign in to your account if necessary.



Select Personal Info from the vertical menu on the left. If you’re on a mobile browser, this is located in a horizontal menu at the top of the page.



Under Name, select the right-facing arrow.



Enter your new first and/or the last name in the fields provided.

If you are on your Android Mobile device:

