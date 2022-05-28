How to change the background color on Instagram stories – Android Authority

Ads

You can get pretty creative with Instagram stories. You can add videos, photos, drawings, art, and more to your Instagram story feed. If you need a blank canvas for your story content, you’re going to need to know how to change the background color on Instagram stories.

QUICK ANSWER

To change the background color on your Instagram story, enter the Instagram camera. From there, press ᐧᐧᐧ → Draw. Select the color you want for your background, then long-press in the middle of the photo. Your entire Instagram story will fill with that color, and then press the checkmark button in the top right to exit drawing mode.

When creating something new, it’s always good to start with a blank canvas. With Instagram stories on the mobile app, it’s no different.

Start by opening Instagram on your Android or iOS device. Enter the Instagram camera by pressing the Your story button at the top of the app, or swiping in from the left.

Take any picture with the Instagram camera or add an image from your Gallery. After that, press the ᐧᐧᐧ button in the top right, then select Draw.

Choose whichever color you want for the background from the color picker bar along the bottom. When you’ve selected the correct color, touch and hold down anywhere on the photo. This will flood the entire space with that color.

Press the checkmark in the top right corner to exit drawing mode. You now have a different color background that you can use as a backdrop for images, videos, and more.

How do you change your background color on Instagram without covering the picture?

This isn’t possible. However, you can save your Instagram story photo to your device. After that, go back and flood the picture with a solid background color, then add the photo as a sticker.

Can you change the background color on Instagram stories?

There isn’t a native setting for this; however, if you enter the drawing tool and then long-press the screen, you can make a custom background by flooding the Instagram story with that color.

