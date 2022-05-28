Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best plans under Rs 500 with Disney+ Hotstar subscription – The Indian Express

Ads

Whether you want to catch up on Marvel’s latest TV shows or watch the IPL from the comfort of your own mobile phone, the Disney+ Hotstar app is the most convenient way to do this. Thanks to partnerships with major Indian telecom providers, Disney+ Hotstar is now available with a number of bundled Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans. Some of these plans also happen to be not very expensive.

Here are the top plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea that come with a bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and cost less than Rs 500 on average.

Reliance Jio has three plans under Rs 500 that come with Disney+ Hotstar benefits. The most affordable of these is the Rs 151 add-on pack. This inexpensive add-on plan is great if you don’t want to get a dedicated plan for Disney+Hotstar and want to add some extra data and three months of the streaming service. It offers users 8GB of data and three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, which is valid till the last date of your existing prepaid plan.

The second plan is the Rs 333 plan that offers 1.5GB of data per day along with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar for 28 days. Since this is a standalone pack, users also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

The final plan is the Rs 499 plan. While this plan is only valid for 28 days, the bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is valid for an entire year. Additionally, users get 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan is a great option if you want 2GB of data per day for a limited time, but want to use your Disney+ Hotstar subscription for an entire year. Once the 28 days are up, you can switch to any other plan.

Airtel offers two plans below Rs 500 that come with a bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The first of these is the Rs 399 plan that offers 2.5GB of data per day along with a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The plan is valid for 28 days, and also offers unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day.

The next plan is the Rs 499 plan which offers a similar proposition, except you get one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The plan offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea offers only one plan under Rs 500 with Disney+ Hotstar benefits. This is the Rs 499 plan that is valid for 28 days and comes with 2GB of data per day and unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers a full year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for users.

