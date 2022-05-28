Fall of 2022 will be Apple's biggest ever, if rumors are correct – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple’s product lineup for late 2022 will include a massive amount of product launches, it is believed, with many product lines expected to feature updated hardware.

The typical schedule for Apple’s product launches in recent years involves the company revealing the bulk of them in the fall. For 2022, it seems that the catalog update could be Apple’s biggest refresh in quite some time.

Apple is chiefly expected to hold its usual iPhone launch, the “iPhone 14” for 2022, as well as other updates around the same time. According to Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple’s going to be showing off a lot more than usual.

Gurman was reportedly told that Apple is saving some of its announcements specifically for fall launches. It is thought that list includes a new low-end MacBook Pro, an iMac update, the rumored Mac Pro, an update to the MacBook Air, upgraded AirPods Pro, a trio of Apple Watches, an iPad, and iPad Pro updates.

Given the breadth of the potential launches, this could see Apple holding multiple events, such as its trilogy of fall presentations for 2020.

The report also offers the possibility that the iPad and iPad Pro may arrive sooner, with the speculation that the “more significant changes” in the catalog could push Apple to shift its iPad updates to a late spring launch.

The spring event is anticipated by Gurman to feature the iPhone SE 3, an update to the iPad Air, and a potential high-end Mac launch. “I’d imagine Apple wants to bring the M1 Pro chip to another Mac in the first half of this year,” he proposes.

I hope a super powerful M2 chip arrives. I know the copycats are coming so Apple needs to be far ahead of the game.

Beats said: I hope a super powerful M2 chip arrives. I know the copycats are coming so Apple needs to be far ahead of the game. Interesting comment considering that it is based on ARM there’s already lots of copies out there and Apple is one.

Interesting comment considering that it is based on ARM there’s already lots of copies out there and Apple is one.

A man’s work is never done.

chelin said: Beats said: I hope a super powerful M2 chip arrives. I know the copycats are coming so Apple needs to be far ahead of the game. Interesting comment considering that it is based on ARM there’s already lots of copies out there and Apple is one.You take what is already out here, and I’ll take Apple’s design.

Well gee, these types of rumors anyone can do. Here’s my pretend rumor: Spring events will be larger consumer 27” iMac, low end MacBook, ipad/air, and iPhone SE – though this might actually launch with iPhone 14 in the fall. Spring will be the consumer level products. Summer and Fall events will be even larger 32” iMac Pro, MacBook pro spec bump, possible iPad Pro spec bump and a “one more thing” new Mac Pro. Summer/Fall will be the creator level products. iPhone and iPhone pro will have its own event. Apple will likely spread each of these seasonal launches out over 2-3 events. “In my dream” of course. To be honest, I’m hoping against hope for the iMac Pro in spring.

Spring events will be larger consumer 27” iMac, low end MacBook, ipad/air, and iPhone SE – though this might actually launch with iPhone 14 in the fall.

There are countless superb word processors, text editors, and writing utilities for the iPad — and a lot of garbage, too. Here are your best options whether you're a novelist or a screenwriter.

The iPad is in an odd place in Apple's lineup because it can meet a wide range of casual and professional needs. Here's how the iPad fits into the lives of AppleInsider staff.

By itself, the iPad has a lot of potential for artists, but it needs some really good apps to really make it shine. Here's how to turn your iPad into your new favorite sketchbook with our favorite digital art apps.

Apple recently started selling officially refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here is how they differ from retail versions and whether they are worth the savings.

The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max as we go hands on.

Spotify and Apple Music are the heavyweights of the music streaming industry, but which is better isn't clear-cut.

Amazon has updated its Fire 7 tablet for 2022 to make it faster and boost battery life, but it's unlikely to draw many potential buyers away from Apple's standard 10.2-inch iPad or the iPad mini, except for the highly cost-conscious.

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Daily deals May 28: Discounted refurbished MacBook Pro, $90 off iPad mini, 50% off 55-inch TCL 4K TV, more

Apple fails bid to shut down refiled Cydia antitrust lawsuit

Senators ask Apple, Google to stop collecting data that could identify abortion seekers

Apple workers in Atlanta drop union vote request, citing intimidation tactics

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale knocks up to $1,550 off Galaxy smartphones, 2022 TVs, home appliances

If US lawmakers are good at anything, it's failing at technology

Best iPad apps for writers in 2022

Best Buy Memorial Day 2022 Sale: save up to $1,000 with deals in every category

