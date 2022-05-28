10 Ways LBX is Changing Crypto Currency's Reputation – CSRwire.com

Ads

Sustainable crypto is joining the blockchain space, and the Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is helping the environment with its green currency initiatives.

Here are 10 ways LBX is leveling the crypto game:

1. It’s in the School of Eco-Friendly Currency

While major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have deeply affected the carbon footprint, eco-friendly currencies are emerging to counter carbon emissions. These currencies, such as $LBX, have dedicated eco-initiatives. Sustainable cryptocurrency consumes less energy for its transactions and is actively reducing its environmental impact.

2. They’re Incentivizing Companies for a Good Cause

The government expects bankrupt fossil-fuel industries to remediate the land they damaged when their businesses were active. But, without the financial resources to recover such land, they’re not motivated to clean up the environment. Instead of recovering damaged land, these underbanked companies will find loopholes.

With the LBX, companies have an incentive to honor economic health. The LBX rewards these companies with tokens for every milestone of remediation achieved. Once they clean up, they’re rewarded with $LBX crypto.

3. LBX is Carbon Neutral

LBX offset any and all carbon output—and not in a greenwashing manner such as paying landowners not to cut down their trees but in an impactful way. They achieve carbon neutrality through remediating scarred land and giving it back to its community. These communities can turn their land into schools, neighborhoods, parks, and more. Their clean output results in a green, non-threatening environment.

4. It Gives the Underbanked a Clearly Defined Path

Before the LBX emerged, the government fined and penalized already bankrupt companies to clean up the environment. With $15 billion of estimated environmental liability, this negative-incentive system was not effective in promoting land remediation. Moreover, the land was continuing to disintegrate.

The LBX methodically outlines a road map that motivates bankrupt companies to clean up the environment. Its contract vets steps for restoring land, and each step comes with a token. This path ensures companies can leverage economic health. The $LBX market value and LBX Token Issuance Process was created to reflect the adept market and demand for restoring land.

5. Their Token Incentives Help Fossil Fuel Companies Become a Force of Good

The LBX can initiate billions of investment dollars into distressed communities. The world is changing for the better by focusing on the community and green health.

The LBX Token has a positive incentive for environmental remediation, rewarding tokens to those who achieve a physical environmental cleanup that they can live in.

Once companies wrap up remediation work, they can apply for an audit to confirm the work and release the associated $LBX, which can be sold on the open market. One token will be issued for every $250 worth of work completed. By linking remediation work to a token that’s inherently more valuable than a static surety bond, it’s the vision of the LBX that remediation work will be swifter, more efficient, and see a higher completion rate.

6. LBX is Creating New Jobs

The LBX is proving that by pushing companies forward in environmental cleanup, local communities can engage in sustainable jobs. Land remediation initiatives will require a lot of manual labor, which are high-paying jobs.

The same workers who mined land to supply fossil fuels for energy generation can be rewarded with family-supporting salaries. This inaugural positive incentive-based model enables families in rural areas to have a consistent, reliable income. This new job creation will create a market that enriches communities.

7. They’re Using Crypto to Educate

Coal miners can learn about the green transition economy by registering for $LBX.

The LBX’s model educates fossil-fuel companies, coal miners, local communities, and others on how to create a market that rewards companies for environmental clean-up. They’ve created a digital currency infrastructure to map out how communities can recover, and how scarred land can evolve into a community with families, students and more.

8. Increasing LBX Crypto Increases Land Betterment

On the secondary market, the higher the value of $LBX, the greater the financial incentive for people to clean up the environment.

As the value $LBX increases, there will be an inflection point where it becomes more valuable for companies to shut down the remaining fossil fuel activities and transition their workforce to environmental clean-up. The LBX solution is built based on prosperity for all; it helps the world mend by having a community-first approach.

9. They’re Inviting Others to Support the Cause

Not only are underbanked businesses able to access this crypto program, sponsors are also able to support environmental clean-up. The sponsorship program does not require a permit, and sponsors can be connected to environmental reclamation groups. From there, these two parties can agree on terms and infrastructure of costs, work and token split of completion.

10. It’s Solving a Problem Worth Solving

The United States has a substantial amount of industry-impacted land. Abandoned coal mines are riddled with pollution and toxins, preventing communities from inhabiting the area.

When fossil-fuel industries collaborate with the LBX to achieve land remediation, the land is as good as new. From suburbs to schools and amusement parks, the LBX’s initiative leads to a rejuvenation of the community experience.

Want to receive $LBX for your environmental commitment? Apply here.

How do I get involved?

A rising tide floats all boats, so we’d love for anyone and everyone to get involved. The first step is to read up on LBX by navigating over to our main page for news and information. To begin the token issuance applications, simply fill out an application form and we’ll be in touch. Learn more about LBX and how you can get involved here.

About Land Betterment Exchange (LBX)

Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and expedite the transition away from fossil fuels while providing new sustainable livable wage jobs for the local community. It is a token built off the ERC-20 Ethereum framework that provides a direct financial incentive to promote and accelerate environmental cleanup of negatively impacted lands from the fossil fuel industry. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment as its token issuance partner to ensure that the integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to and the environment cleanup is completed. Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is in the final stages of selecting a cryptocurrency exchange for its initial token listing. Visit the Company at lbxtoken.com and track us on your favorite platform for more information on our imminent listing and the environmental value of the LBX token. Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Reddit, Tiktok.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. Visit the Company at landbetterment.com and connect with us on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook.

Company Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director

info@landbetterment.com

