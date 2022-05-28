Video Review: Using the 12.9-Inch M1 iPad Pro for Two Months – MacRumors

Ads

Apple in May released the new M1 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and they’re the first iPads that use Apple’s M-series chips designed for Macs instead of A-series iOS chips, and the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ has an all-new mini-LED display.

We did a hands-on video back when the ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ first came out, but MacRumors videographer Dan has been using it daily since launch, and thought he’d revisit it to give an updated review on how it has fit into his workflow and with his other devices.

If you’re still on the fence about one of the ‌M1‌ iPad Pros, Dan’s video is worth watching to see how it performs in day to day usage over a period of time and whether it’s worth picking up.

