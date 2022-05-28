Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are All Crashing Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The explosion of cryptocurrency prices seems to have come to an abrupt halt late on Monday night as a broad crypto sell-off commenced. As of 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, every major cryptocurrency was down big, with some trading 10% lower in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC 0.59%) is the biggest and most notable move in the world of cryptocurrency, falling 5.8% in the past 24 hours. After peaking at about $69,000 last week, the value of a Bitcoin fell below $59,000 briefly early Tuesday morning.

Ethereum (ETH 0.62%) is down 8% in the past day, falling over 10% briefly this morning. It’s down 10.8% in the past week. Solana (SOL -0.63%) is down 6% in the past 24 hours and has fallen 9.1% in the past week. Dogecoin (DOGE 3.97%), which is the king of meme coins, is down 6.5% in a day and 14.5% in the past week.

Image source: Getty Images.

There’s no single factor causing cryptocurrencies to fall right now, but there’s a convergence of items that are adding together.

The first is that China continues to be intent on eliminating crypto mining from the country. Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission said in a press conference today that they will continue to crack down on mining, which likely means that one of the world’s largest economies is rejecting cryptocurrency outright.

We are also seeing the dollar strengthen versus other fiat currencies, and it appears to be strengthening versus cryptocurrencies as well. The dollar is strengthening in part because interest rates are rising, which could help slow inflation. But if investors own Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation, rising rates and a rising dollar could cause them to unwind that trade.

We are also likely seeing a natural pullback in cryptocurrency values, which have run up over the past few weeks. You can see below that, since the start of September, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have been on fire, while meme coin Dogecoin seems to have lost its luster.



Bitcoin Price data by YCharts

Volatility is commonplace in cryptocurrencies, and for weeks the volatility has worked in investors’ favor. Over the past 24 hours, we’ve simply seen that dynamic flip. There isn’t an issue with any specific cryptocurrency, but rather a trade out of crypto altogether.

This is where investors with a long-term view of the cryptocurrency industry should stay focused on why they’re bullish on crypto and not just price movements. Nothing about the industry has fundamentally changed today, except prices are down versus the U.S. dollar, which is normal volatility for cryptocurrencies today.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Ads

Market data powered by Xignite.

source