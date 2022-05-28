Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Schedule, New Apple Watch Pride Bands, and More – MacRumors

Ads

It’s Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and that means WWDC is right around the corner and anticipation is building for what we might see at the opening keynote. Software updates are a given, but will we see any new hardware?



Other news this week included the annual release of new Pride-themed Apple Watch bands, iPhone 14 Pro rumors, and Sony’s latest headphones that compete against the AirPods Max, so read for all of the details!

One of the most exciting times of the year for Apple fans is fast approaching, with WWDC now under two weeks away.



Apple this week shared a schedule for WWDC, which will kick off with the keynote on Monday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. At the weeklong developer conference, Apple is expected to preview its latest software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

WWDC will be an online affair again this year, but some lucky developers were randomly selected to attend a special day at Apple Park on June 6 for a tour and to watch the keynote video in person.

In celebration of Pride month this June, and in support of the LGBTQ+ community and equality, Apple this week released new Pride Edition versions of the Sport Loop and Nike Sport Loop for $49 each.



A new Pride watch face is also available for the Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The watch face’s colorful threads move as the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the wearer’s wrist is raised.

Ads

Display industry consultant Ross Young this week shared his expectation that the ProMotion displays used in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be capable of dropping to a refresh rate as low as 1Hz. This upgrade could pave the way for an always-on display and/or longer battery life.



The Apple Watch has featured an always-on display since the Series 5 was released in 2019, allowing for the clock and other on-screen elements to be viewed at any time.

Speaking of the iPhone 14 Pro, leaker Jon Prosser and graphic designer Ian Zelbo have shared some brand-new renderings of what the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to look like, reflecting a number of design changes rumored for the device.



In addition to the much-discussed shift from a notch to a “hole and pill” design for the front camera and Face ID, the renderings include a larger camera array that will necessitate a change of the corner radii of the entire device for a slightly rounder appearance.

Sony last week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better.



Sony’s new “WH-1000XM5” headphones are priced at $399 in the United States, while the AirPods Max retail for $549. Watch our video for a comparison of the headphones to see which is a better value and check out our complete review of Sony’s latest cans.

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we’ve covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source