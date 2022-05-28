Bloomberg’s Alix Steel and Paul Sweeney harness the power of Bloomberg Intelligence to provide in-depth research and data on more than 2,000 companies and 130 industries.
We analyzed eight months of Netflix viewership data to determine what is and isn’t working on the world’s most popular TV network.
Production still from ‘The Queen of Flow.’
Lucas Shaw and
Yasufumi Saito
Nobody in Hollywood knows for sure what works on Netflix.
The company releases statistics like “26 million people watched this show in the first 28 days.” That sounds impressive. But we don’t know what it really means. Netflix tells partners that it’s happy, or that a show is big in Japan. But that’s anecdotal, and doesn’t let anyone compare it to other shows. (It’s worth noting that Netflix is more transparent about viewership than any other streaming service.)
These are Netflix's Most Popular Shows (According to Netflix) – Bloomberg
