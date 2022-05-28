“Bloomberg Opinion” columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.
Actor and executive producer Marsai Martin walks us through her journey from being a struggling child actor in Dallas to becoming the youngest person to executive produce a major motion picture in the history of Hollywood.
Dana Hull
Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock days after reaching a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.
The Tesla chief executive officer offloaded 4.4 million shares on April 26 and April 27, according to regulatory filings. Musk has now disposed of more than $20 billion worth of stock in the electric-car maker during the last six months.
Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More Sales – Bloomberg
