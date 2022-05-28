Soft, colorful band is like a seatbelt for your Apple Watch [Review] – Cult of Mac

Ads

By Ed Hardy • 3:00 pm, May 24, 2022

The BluShark AlphaPremier Apple Watch Band skips over the usual materials – leather or metal – and goes for seatbelt webbing. I used it for weeks with my Watch and found a lot of reasons to like it.

Read to to see why a surprising choice of materials makes for a comfortable, durable band.

My watch bands have always been leather or metal. But I decided to branch out and try some new options.

And I was intrigued when I learned BluShark makes a Watch band made of the same webbing used in automobile seatbelts. At first this seemed an odd choice of materials but I realized it made sense. Seatbelts are comfortable and strong, and that’s a lot of what I want out of an Apple Watch band.

But I’m surprised the bands came out looking so good.

The BluShark AlphaPremier Apple Watch Band is made of nylon – two layers of it sewn together on the edges.

One of the reasons nylon has stayed in use for so long is it’s comfortable. It’s smooth, and feels like a shirtcuff on my wrist. The AlphaPremier includes two layers of nylon webbing that are just flexible enough to make a good Watch band.

Nylon is also strong and durable. They make rope out of it, you know. And seatbelts. The seatbelts in my car are 25 years old but still look practically new.

The Apple Watch adapters are metal, as is the buckle. I have no worries that they’ll wear out.

BlueShark built in two nylon keepers, one of which is adjustable.

The AlphaPremier Apple Watch band comes in a range of colors. I have the navy blue option, which I love. I also tested the grey version, which is equally well made. Other colorways include black, rainbow, Bond (grey and black stripes), Pepsi (red and blue stripes), Bengal (orange and black stripes and Samurai (great and red stripes).

I do wish there were more solid color options. This band would look great in dark green or dark red.

Buckles are available in silver, space grey or black for any of the AlphaPremier line.

The bands look fun and sporty. They also look casual. If you want an elegant or formal Watch band, this isn’t it. But that’s OK – people look silly wearing formal watch bands at the gym.

I found this BluShark Watch band to be both strong and comfortable – which shouldn’t surprise me, as I can say the same thing about my seatbelt. And there’s a fun selection of colors to choose from.

If you’re ready to break away from leather or metal bands, this is a good way to go.

★★★★☆

No matter the color or size of the BluShark AlphaPremier Apple Watch Band, the price is $32.

Buy from: Cult of Mac store

You might also take a look at the many other BluShark bands available.

BluShark provided Cult of Mac with a review unit for this article. See our reviews policy, and check out more in-depth reviews of Apple-related items.

source