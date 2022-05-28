Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia Stops Supporting Online Banking For Payment – Gizchina.com

Ads

Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia has stopped supporting payments using online banking just three months after making its debut in the country. Many subscribers are currently deciding whether they want to continue their subscription. Notably, their subscription plan is valid for three months, and they pay RM 54.90 for the service. Disney+ is one of the world’s most popular streaming services. Its popularity continues to skyrocket despite offering less content than Netflix. While riding on its success, Disney+ spares no effort to offer unmissable subscription offers to its users.



For instance, Disney+ doled out a mammoth 70 percent discount last year to celebrate its birthday. Aside from this, the popular streaming service introduces multiple offers that encourage the subscribers to renew their subscription as soon as it expires. Now, it’s been three months since Disney+ Hotstar landed in Malaysia, and many are prepping to renew their subscriptions. However, the streaming service recently made a notable change in the subscription renewal process.

According to a report by Amanz, Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia will not support payments using online banking (aka FPX). In other words, you can no longer use the online payment methods to renew your initial Disney+ Hotstar subscription in the country. However, it is worth mentioning here that the option was disabled on August 17, 2021. Regrettably, Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia did not provide any explanation for the removal of the online payment option. Nevertheless, the FAQ page on the company’s Malaysia website states that both credit and debit cards “provide possible payment experience.”



Aside from this, the page suggests that subscribers in the Southeast country can use debit or credit cards for enabling auto-renewal. Interestingly, the other payment option available for iOS users is App Store direct billing. This move comes just a month after Disney+ divulged its plan to expand to 42 countries across the globe. In the meantime, Disney+ is still mum on its decision to discontinue the online payment method in Malaysia.

It is still unclear whether Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia will offer digital or physical gift cards for its services in the country. For those who are unaware, digital or physical gift cards for the streaming service of Disney+ Hotstar are currently available in India, the United States, and other select regions. So, it looks like Malaysian Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will have to avail themselves of the current payment options. These payment options are listed on the official website for them to renew their subscription.

