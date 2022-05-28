The New Mega Meme Coin? How Does Mehracki (MKI) Compare To Shiba Inu (SHIB)? – The Portugal News

Ads

The New Mega Meme Coin? How Does Mehracki (MKI) Compare To Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

By Advertiser, in Crypto · 27 May 2022, 14:25 · 0 Comments

We’ve seen meme coins rise significantly over the recent years. Starting as parodies, they began to receive a lot of popularity based on online hype, even getting the likes of Elon Musk. Although it may not have been initially expected, meme coins now rank high in the crypto world. With Shiba Inu (SHIB) being one of the biggest in the space right now, the new meme coin Mehracki (MKI) could quite easily become the new mega meme coin within the market.



Originally designed as a digital currency, Shiba Inu has since launched a decentralised crypto exchange to begin building the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Seeming to be constantly changing, they recently announced that SHIB could be used to purchase virtual land in the SHIB Metaverse.



As Shiba Inu has been developing over time, it has managed to stay high up in the ranks, taking the second rank in all the meme coins out there. At first, SHIB was used for peer-to-peer payments and as payment to businesses that accepted it, although at the time, there were not many. However, since SHIB has grown and developed, over 600 companies now accept SHIB as payment, with Gucci being the latest one to announce this news.



With Shiba Inu doing more and more for its users, we can expect it to stay high up in the ranks, possibly taking over Dogecoin’s (DOGE) top rank as a meme coin in the future.



In the presale stage, Mehracki is a beginner in the crypto space, so of course, it won’t suddenly be as big as Shiba Inu. However, with the measures they have in place, there’s no doubt that they can become the new meme coin to take over.

Mehracki has 3 ways in which it stands out from other coins and stands out from other meme coins.

The utility of a coin is vital to the success of a coin, especially as the industry is highly competitive. Although meme coins rely mainly on their mere presence and buzz, MKI goes a step further by certifying transactions within the ecosystem and operating as a unitary value exchange between customers and hospitality businesses.

Rather than incentivising the adoption of tokens, meme coins tend to depend on the community hype created around it. However, Mehracki has multiple incentives for adoption put in place and also gamifies milestones for increased loyalty from its users.

Users won’t need to exchange MKI for other coins to pay for goods or services. In addition, as Mehracki has many partnerships with hospitality outlets, users will be in complete control and won’t need to worry about exchange fees.

The answer is simple: yes. Establishing its challenges and differences immediately places Mehracki in a strong position. Although it is harder for new coins to enter the oversaturated crypto market, Mehracki offers a lot to its users and businesses. Unlike other meme coins, Mehracki is clear with its unique targets and how to achieve them.

With the potential Mehracki shows, it’s best to invest in the presale. Not only will Mehracki be at the lowest price, perfect for users to gain profit, but it will only rise from that moment.

Keep an eye on this one, as it offers a lot!

Mehracki Token (MKI)

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

Shiba INU (SHIB)

Website: https://shibatoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shibtoken

Share this article: Share







The Portugal News provides, free, independent, honest and unbiased news in print, online, on social media and in emailed newsletters. We support local communities, foreign residents and visitors of all nationalities to Portugal with news and views on all things Portuguese. This takes a dedicated, motivated loyal team. To help us continually improve our services we ask you to consider making a contribution – no matter how small.

You can change how much you give or cancel your contributions at any time.

Be the first to comment on this article





































Send us your comments or opinion on this article.

Reaching over 400,000 people a week with news about Portugal, written in English, Dutch, German, French, Swedish, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Romanian, Turkish and Chinese.

+351 282 341 100

info@theportugalnews.com

source