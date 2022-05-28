Sonnet introduces McFiver PCIe card with 10-gig ethernet, USB-C, SSD slots – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The new Sonnet McFiver brings internal SSD storage, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, 10Gbps USB-C, and two SSD slots for high-speed storage in a single PCIe card for the Mac Pro or any Mac with an PCI-E enclosure.

Sonnet has long provided systems with PCIe slots, and computer adapter cards, but now the new McFiver offers five interfaces in a single full-height PCIe card that requires no external power.

“For most creators, the ability to move files quickly — whether to or from onboard storage, across a network, or to or from external drives — can be critical to their workflows,” says the company in a statement. “While individual adapter cards may offer the capability to speed up one part of the workflow, installing three adapter cards to get all the interfaces a user needs may not be feasible, even in computers with multiple expansion card slots.”

The five interfaces in the McFiver are:

Note that the SSDs are sold separately, and Sonnet says up to 16TB total SSD storage can be installed on the card. It uses an x8 PCIe 3.0 bridge chip, so does not require specific SSDs, nor PCIe bifurcation to support RAID features.

When placed directly into a system such as a Mac Pro, using its PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 card slot, Sonnet claims that “a single NVMe PCIe SSD installed on the card can deliver data transfers up to 3,400 MB/s.”

For every other Mac, and any computer that has no PCIe card slots, the McFiver can be installed in a separate Sonnet system, or a leftover eGPU enclosure. The company’s Echo Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion system brings “the McFiver card’s interfaces through a single cable” to the Mac Studio, MacBook Pro, iMac, and more. Total bandwidth available to the card will be limited by Thunderbolt speeds.

The McFiver will be available from Sonnet from the second week of June. It will retail for $399.99.

I’m sure they did this for a reason, they’re not stupid. So… what is it?? Who would ever buy this? Can’t be many Mac Pro users who need more 10GbE ports, or more USB-C. SSD PCIe cards are cheap and available. And if you are going thunderbolt, it’ll be cheaper to get an SSD-supporting dock- like Sonnet’s with 2x SSD slots for $350. Probably no more expensive to get *two* docks, in case you need the 2x ssds and the 10GbE. And that way you have the option of using independent TB links, for more total bandwidth.

Wow, this would have been a dream card for my Mac Pro 5,1s four years ago when I was still putting money into them. I currently have all 3 of those cards filling up all my PCIe slots – 10GbE, USB 3.2, NVMe. Although the Sonnet’s x8 PCIe connection would limit the bandwidth on the MP 5,1’s PCIe 2.0 bus.

It was definitely not designed for the old old Mac Pro but rather as a budget option for single-slot Thunderbolt enclosures to upgrade Mac Minis etc without taking up all their TB ports, and for PCs with few PCIe slots available. On the PC side this could give new life to a lot of older machines that don’t have Thunderbolt ports for a TB dock. Like the old HP mini tower I tinkered with turning into a TrueNAS 10GbE server. Really cool combination of useful upgrades in one card for a pretty reasonable price actually! I only wish they’d given it a x16 PCIe connection for maximum speed with older PCIe 2.0 machines.

atonaldenim said: Wow, this would have been a dream card for my Mac Pro 5,1s four years ago when I was still putting money into them. I currently have all 3 of those cards filling up all my PCIe slots – 10GbE, USB 3.2, NVMe. Although the Sonnet’s x8 PCIe connection would limit the bandwidth on the MP 5,1’s PCIe 2.0 bus. It was definitely not designed for the old old Mac Pro but rather as a budget option for single-slot Thunderbolt enclosures to upgrade Mac Minis etc without taking up all their TB ports, and for PCs with few PCIe slots available. On the PC side this could give new life to a lot of older machines that don’t have Thunderbolt ports for a TB dock. Like the old HP mini tower I tinkered with turning into a TrueNAS 10GbE server. Really cool combination of useful upgrades in one card for a pretty reasonable price actually! I only wish they’d given it a x16 PCIe connection for maximum speed with older PCIe 2.0 machines. Amen to that. This card would have been incredible in 2015-2016 for my old 5,1. Yes about the limited bandwidth of PCIe 2.0 though. Perhaps a version with just the NVMe slots and 10Gbe port wouldn’t be bottlenecked too bad. Back then (and even now really) I could survive without the USB C ports.

Amen to that. This card would have been incredible in 2015-2016 for my old 5,1. Yes about the limited bandwidth of PCIe 2.0 though. Perhaps a version with just the NVMe slots and 10Gbe port wouldn’t be bottlenecked too bad. Back then (and even now really) I could survive without the USB C ports.

atonaldenim said: Wow, this would have been a dream card for my Mac Pro 5,1s four years ago when I was still putting money into them. I currently have all 3 of those cards filling up all my PCIe slots – 10GbE, USB 3.2, NVMe. Although the Sonnet’s x8 PCIe connection would limit the bandwidth on the MP 5,1’s PCIe 2.0 bus. It was definitely not designed for the old old Mac Pro but rather as a budget option for single-slot Thunderbolt enclosures to upgrade Mac Minis etc without taking up all their TB ports, and for PCs with few PCIe slots available. On the PC side this could give new life to a lot of older machines that don’t have Thunderbolt ports for a TB dock. Like the old HP mini tower I tinkered with turning into a TrueNAS 10GbE server. Really cool combination of useful upgrades in one card for a pretty reasonable price actually! I only wish they’d given it a x16 PCIe connection for maximum speed with older PCIe 2.0 machines. Perhaps they were made for small PCs. The “budgetoption for single-slot Thunderbolt enclosures” makes zero sense, as I pointed out. Unless, maybe, you already have one for graphics and are giving up on that. Hm. Is that market big enough to matter?

Perhaps they were made for small PCs. The “budgetoption for single-slot Thunderbolt enclosures” makes zero sense, as I pointed out. Unless, maybe, you already have one for graphics and are giving up on that. Hm. Is that market big enough to matter?

JustSomeGuy1 said: atonaldenim said: Wow, this would have been a dream card for my Mac Pro 5,1s four years ago when I was still putting money into them. I currently have all 3 of those cards filling up all my PCIe slots – 10GbE, USB 3.2, NVMe. Although the Sonnet’s x8 PCIe connection would limit the bandwidth on the MP 5,1’s PCIe 2.0 bus. It was definitely not designed for the old old Mac Pro but rather as a budget option for single-slot Thunderbolt enclosures to upgrade Mac Minis etc without taking up all their TB ports, and for PCs with few PCIe slots available. On the PC side this could give new life to a lot of older machines that don’t have Thunderbolt ports for a TB dock. Like the old HP mini tower I tinkered with turning into a TrueNAS 10GbE server. Really cool combination of useful upgrades in one card for a pretty reasonable price actually! I only wish they’d given it a x16 PCIe connection for maximum speed with older PCIe 2.0 machines. Perhaps they were made for small PCs. The “budgetoption for single-slot Thunderbolt enclosures” makes zero sense, as I pointed out. Unless, maybe, you already have one for graphics and are giving up on that. Hm. Is that market big enough to matter? This doesn’t appear to use any custom chips or firmware. Looks like it’s a standard PCIe switch, a standard dual-port USB 3.2 2×2 controller, a standard NBase-T Ethernet controller, and eight lanes routed to two NVMe slots. Custom board design, custom assembly workflow, but those are both really easy. I’ve personally made cards more complicated than this one. There are board assembly houses which basically do for circuit boards what print-on-demand companies do for books. They’re more expensive per-unit than a bulk order of a thousand units, but you don’t have to deal with inventory. At that point, addressable market size doesn’t matter all that much.

This doesn’t appear to use any custom chips or firmware. Looks like it’s a standard PCIe switch, a standard dual-port USB 3.2 2×2 controller, a standard NBase-T Ethernet controller, and eight lanes routed to two NVMe slots. Custom board design, custom assembly workflow, but those are both really easy. I’ve personally made cards more complicated than this one.

There are board assembly houses which basically do for circuit boards what print-on-demand companies do for books. They’re more expensive per-unit than a bulk order of a thousand units, but you don’t have to deal with inventory. At that point, addressable market size doesn’t matter all that much.

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025.

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

Apple has opened up its Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, and has released images of its latest outlet's launch and initial influx of customers.

Apple recently started selling officially refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here is how they differ from retail versions and whether they are worth the savings.

The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max as we go hands on.

Spotify and Apple Music are the heavyweights of the music streaming industry, but which is better isn't clear-cut.

Amazon has updated its Fire 7 tablet for 2022 to make it faster and boost battery life, but it's unlikely to draw many potential buyers away from Apple's standard 10.2-inch iPad or the iPad mini, except for the highly cost-conscious.

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

How to send balloons, hearts, and other flair in iMessage

Apple's Tim Cook trails behind Elon Musk in CEO pay for 2021

Daily deals May 28: Discounted refurbished MacBook Pro, $90 off iPad mini, 50% off 55-inch TCL 4K TV, more

Apple fails bid to shut down refiled Cydia antitrust lawsuit

Senators ask Apple, Google to stop collecting data that could identify abortion seekers

Apple workers in Atlanta drop union vote request, citing intimidation tactics

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale knocks up to $1,550 off Galaxy smartphones, 2022 TVs, home appliances

If US lawmakers are good at anything, it's failing at technology

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025.

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

Apple has opened up its Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, and has released images of its latest outlet's launch and initial influx of customers.

Apple recently started selling officially refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here is how they differ from retail versions and whether they are worth the savings.

The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max as we go hands on.

Apple's smart speaker family could expand in the future, with speculation of a new HomePod release on the way. Here's what Apple is rumored to be preparing to launch.

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

We got our hands on the new OnePlus 10 Pro and compared to Apple's latest iPhone 13 Pro line for this in-depth showdown.

GoCube, the maker of Bluetooth-enabled puzzle cubes, has released its newest product — GoDice. We took a look at these fun new dice to see if they'd be a worthy addition to game night.

The StarTech Thunderbolt 4 Dock adds ten ports to your Mac via a single cable with three downstream Thunderbolt ports at a high price.

The Iodyne Pro Data offers storage for creative professionals working in teams, combining multiple Thunderbolt connections with high capacity NVMe SSD storage, in an appliance accessible by multiple users.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source