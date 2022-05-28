Windows 11’s New KB5014019 Update Fixes Crashing! How About Windows 10? – Tech Times

Ads

Windows 11 KB5014019 update fixes the annoying app crashing mess while also putting an end to the slow copying issues, among other improvements.

Microsoft also released timely updates for the older Windows 10 and the Windows Server, bringing a few noteworthy improvements.

These latest updates on Windows 11, Windows 10 version 1809, and Windows Server 2022 are all part of April 2022 monthly “C” updates of Microsoft, as per a news story by Bleeping Computer.

The latest preview updates for Windows give users an early look at what they could expect from the upcoming Patch Tuesday update, which Microsoft should start rolling out by June 15.

Bleeping Computer notes in its report that these monthly “C” updates are actually optional for Windows users.

It comes as these are mere non-security preview updates. Thus, it lacks any critical security fixes, which Microsoft automatically rolls out. Not to mention that “C” updates are primarily released to test the latest performance improvements and timely bug fixes.

But the best part about these preview updates is it gives Windows users early access to the latest offerings of Microsoft, mainly performance enhancements.

It also extends a helping hand to Microsoft to make sure that improvements within its general Tuesday Patch release come with fewer embarrassing issues.

All that said, the latest updates on Windows Server 2022, Windows 10, and Windows 11 are only applied once PC folks manually install them.

The latest update on Windows 11 fixes an annoying problem that users face, wherein some apps frustratingly crash out of nowhere.

One of the worst nightmares of power users is getting their work interrupted due to crashing issues.

Microsoft appears to understand the clamor for it. It says that the KB5014019 update addressed the issues that “might cause those apps to close unexpectedly.”

The file copying bug, which tends to make it slower than usual, also gets fixed on the latest Windows 11 update.

Read Also: Fake Windows 11 Downloads Spread Vidar Malware; Here’s What You Need To Do To Spot It

Although Microsoft plans to retire Windows 10 in 2025, it still gets updates these days.

The latest KB5014022 preview release also fixed pesky issues like app crashing and slower file copying.

According to a recent report by Ghacks, the Windows 10 update also fixes a problem that causes the system to stop responding when signing out with Microsoft OneDrive still running.

The rare bug, which stops users from opening Outlook and Excel, is gone as well, thanks to the preview update.

Related Article: Microsoft Allows Users to Restore Apps on Windows 11 PC-Here’s How to Do It

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

Sign up for our free newsletter for the Latest coverage!

source