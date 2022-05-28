Where to buy the 2021 iPad — these stores have stock – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us
By published 14 December 21
Apple’s new iPad is selling out. Here’s where to find it
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is perfect for just about any task. Priced at $329, it’s the cheapest tablet in Apple’s lineup. Traditionally in December we’d be listing the best iPad deals on Apple’s 10.2-inch tablet. Unfortunately, the base iPad is near impossible to find in stock.
Shipping delays and chip shortages have dried up discounts on Apple’s entire iPad line. The few Christmas deals that we see on Apple’s iPad are reserved for the Pro models, which are also starting to sell out. So we’re rounding up all the retailers that are still offering Apple’s new tablet. Keep in mind that even if the iPad is available for purchase, you may still experience shipping delays.
10.2″ iPad (64GB/2021): $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) (out of stock)
The new 2021 iPad features Apple’s A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This iPad is currently out of stock at Amazon.
10.2″ iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) (out of stock)
Walmart was the first major retailer to offer a discount on Apple’s new tablet. However, the retailer is currently out of stock of Apple’s tablet.
10.2″ iPad (64GB/2021): $329 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) (in stock)
It’s not on sale, but Best Buy has the base iPad available for purchase. Just keep in mind there might be a shipping delay in certain cities. (Here in New York City we’re seeing a 9-day shipping delay as of this writing.) Also, if you have an old iPad you’re willing to part with, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade-in your old iPad (opens in new tab) for the new iPad. For instance, an iPad 7 would fetch you a $160 credit.
10.2″ iPad (64GB/2021): $329 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (in stock)
B&H Photo currently has stock of the new iPad. However, although the iPad is available for purchase, B&H Photo is not revealing the shipping estimate during checkout. (It’s also not available for in-store pickup at the retailer’s NYC store.)
10.2″ iPad (64GB/2021): $329 @ Target (opens in new tab) (out of stock)
iPad stock varies at Target stores based on your zip code. Here in New York City, there is no iPad stock at the moment. It’s our worth checking your location, though.
In our iPad 2021 review, we found the new tablet offered a great screen, smooth performance, and solid battery life. Although it’s the cheapest iPad in Apple’s arsenal, nothing about this model feels cheap.
The iPad 9’s biggest updates are its new A13 Bionic CPU and larger storage capacities. The CPU offers a 20% increase in performance, according to Apple. It’s the same CPU found in the iPhone 11.
Meanwhile, the base model offers 64GB of storage, whereas the step-up model includes 256GB. In both cases, you’re getting twice the storage of its predecessor. Apple also upgraded its front camera to 12MP (from 1.2MP) complete with Center Stage support, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom’s Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Where to buy the 2021 iPad — these stores have stock – Tom's Guide
Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us