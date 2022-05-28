Nokia 8.3 5G receiving Android 12 update now. List of markets – Nokiapoweruser

Ads

Nokia Mobile may have started the roll-out of official Android 12 update to Nokia 8.3 5G. One of our readers has shared the tip of the update release for Nokia 8.3 5G.

According to the tip the smartphone is receiving Android 12 update in Finland. In India however the update is not available so far. The user has also shared an image of Nokia 8.3 5G receiving the update. The Android 12 build number is V3.380 for Nokia 8.3 5G.



Nokia Mobile has yet to confirm the Android 12 update roll-out for Nokia 8.3 5G. We will update the article once Nokia Mobile publishes list of Wave 1 markets for Android 12 update.

Android 12 is supposed to bring lots of UI changes, new animations and features. You can read the official details about Android 12 Beta UI changes and new features by clicking here. You can check the list of Android 12 eligible Nokia smartphones and Tablets by clicking here.

Thanks Matti for the tip. Cheers!!

