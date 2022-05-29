Terra (LUNA) Founder Do Kwon Asks For 'Emergency Protection' – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

South Korean police are investigating a report that an unknown person visited the residence of Terra LUNA/USD founder Do Kwon.

What Happened: According to a report from a local Korean publication Money Today, Do Kwon’s spouse requested emergency personal protection after an unidentified person broke into their apartment premises.

The intruder reportedly knocked on the door and rang the doorbell to ask Do Kwon’s spouse if her husband was home before fleeing the scene.

See Also: Is Terra (LUNA) Dead?

A number of LUNA investors have lost significant amounts of money over the last week after the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. At the time of writing, LUNA had fallen to a low of $0.000042, down 99.99% in the last 24 hours.

It’s really dark but he’s probably got bigger concerns than the law at this point. Billions in crypto were lost , some of which belonged to some dangerous ppl.

Tell that to the people that lost their life savings, house, kids etc. people get killed for $5 and we’re talking about billions here

Police are investigating the person suspected of breaking into the Terra founder’s residence. At the time of writing, it was not known whether the intruder was a LUNA or UST investor.

"We plan to review what additional measures are needed through the investigation,” stated a police official, according to Money Today.

Photo: Do Kwon, Terra site video screenshot

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source