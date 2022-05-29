How to Preorder the New iPhone SE and iPad Air – Entertainment Tonight

Apple fans are being fed well this month. After last week’s Peek Performance Conference comes more exciting news: the release of a new Apple iPad Air 5 and the third generation release of the iPhone SE.
The new iPhone SE, available in three different storage options (64GB, 128GB and 256 GB) boasts a brand new larger battery that delivers up to 15 hours of playback and an A15 Bionic chip. In case you don’t know what that is, it’s the same processor as the iPhone 13 series, so the new SE will deliver the same fast iOS 15 experience at a much lower price point, which is something we can definitely get behind. Not only that but with Smart HDR4 and Deep Fusion Plus, the phone captures images and videos faster with better details. Plus, it comes in three stylish colors — Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.
Preorder the iPhone SE third generation now.
The iPad Air, which will be released on March 18, has a slew of new features guaranteed to delight Apple customers. Available in five colors (Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple and a brand new Blue!), the new generation iPad Air has been improved with a new M1 chip for speedier processing to make multitasking creative projects work even better. It also features a fully upgraded front camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens that supports Center Stage, so you can pan and zoom to keep you within the frame during video calls. Last but not least the iPad Air supports a Magic Keyboard, Smart Folio Cover and Smart Keyboard cases as well as the second-gen Apple Pencil that magically attaches to the side, so you can customize your iPad Air to work best for you.
The new iPad Air 5 is already available for preorder. Check out the options below.
