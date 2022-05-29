Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has 'Multi-Billion Dollar' Tesla Short Position – Bloomberg

Ads

UK’s Credit Market Tells a Grim Story of a Looming Cash Crunch

H.K. Police to Step Up Web Security Regulation, Ming Pao Says

Elizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit Her

Trump Stages Rally in Wyoming in His Quest to Defeat Cheney

California Governor Gavin Newsom Tests Positive for Covid-19

A $423 Billion Pension Giant Expands Its Growth-Equity Ambitions

Americans’ Savings Rate Drops to Lowest Since 2008 as Inflation Bites

Tear Gas Fired At Liverpool Fans in CL Final Policing Chaos

Air Travelers Face Cancellations Over Memorial Day Weekend

Biden Is Caught Between Big Tech and Black Voters

Putin’s Biggest Supporters Aren’t Going Anywhere

Putin’s Unconditional Surrender Should Not Be the Goal

Gun Sellers Push Quick Buy Now, Pay Later Financing

Fewer Pilots Will Lead to a Summer of Flight Cancellations

It’s Going to Be a Great Summer for Car Rental Companies—But Not for You

Apple Atlanta Workers Drop Bid for Union Vote Next Week, Claiming Intimidation

Wyoming’s Only Surgical Abortion Clinic Will Open Despite Arson

‘Miss,’ ‘Mrs.’ Dropped From Wimbledon Champion Honor Board

The Weakest Link in Germany’s Economic Engine Is Fraying

Seychelles Says The Rich World Is Failing on Climate

Why Police Funding Makes Up 40% of Uvalde’s Budget

Why Germany Is Offering a Summer of Cheap Trains

US Baby Formula Shortage Rate Jumps to 70% as Crisis Worsens

Battered DeFi Investors Put Their Hopes in Ethereum Revamp

Rechristened Luna Trades After ‘Airdrop’ to Terra Investors

Crypto Giant FTX Ready With Billions of Dollars for Acquisitions



Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.

Musk said the position was $500 million and grew after Tesla “went up a lot.”

