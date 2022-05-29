Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has 'Multi-Billion Dollar' Tesla Short Position – Bloomberg

“Bloomberg Opinion” columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.
UK’s Credit Market Tells a Grim Story of a Looming Cash Crunch
H.K. Police to Step Up Web Security Regulation, Ming Pao Says
Elizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit Her
Trump Stages Rally in Wyoming in His Quest to Defeat Cheney
California Governor Gavin Newsom Tests Positive for Covid-19
A $423 Billion Pension Giant Expands Its Growth-Equity Ambitions
Americans’ Savings Rate Drops to Lowest Since 2008 as Inflation Bites
Tear Gas Fired At Liverpool Fans in CL Final Policing Chaos
Air Travelers Face Cancellations Over Memorial Day Weekend
Biden Is Caught Between Big Tech and Black Voters
Putin’s Biggest Supporters Aren’t Going Anywhere
Putin’s Unconditional Surrender Should Not Be the Goal
Gun Sellers Push Quick Buy Now, Pay Later Financing
Fewer Pilots Will Lead to a Summer of Flight Cancellations
It’s Going to Be a Great Summer for Car Rental Companies—But Not for You
Apple Atlanta Workers Drop Bid for Union Vote Next Week, Claiming Intimidation
Wyoming’s Only Surgical Abortion Clinic Will Open Despite Arson
‘Miss,’ ‘Mrs.’ Dropped From Wimbledon Champion Honor Board
The Weakest Link in Germany’s Economic Engine Is Fraying
Seychelles Says The Rich World Is Failing on Climate
Why Police Funding Makes Up 40% of Uvalde’s Budget
Why Germany Is Offering a Summer of Cheap Trains
US Baby Formula Shortage Rate Jumps to 70% as Crisis Worsens
Battered DeFi Investors Put Their Hopes in Ethereum Revamp
Rechristened Luna Trades After ‘Airdrop’ to Terra Investors
Crypto Giant FTX Ready With Billions of Dollars for Acquisitions
Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.
Musk said the position was $500 million and grew after Tesla “went up a lot.”
