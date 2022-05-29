AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take the high road but bears emerge from critcal H4 resistance – FXStreet

Ads

The price is breaking out of the downward trend in a rising wedge formation. While this is typically regarded as a bearish continuation chart pattern, the Aussie has a habit of defying gravity when correcting the trend and a break of the current resistance would be a significant development. There is a void between there and the 0.73 figure and the price imbalance could well be mitigated.



On the other hand, the bears are moving in and repeated failures at this resistance level would be expected to leave the ball in their court. A subsequent break of the next term support would be expected to encourage the bears back to the table and a snowball effect gathering momentum could result in a downside continuation and restest of the counter trendline:



A break of the trendline and a run on sell stops would be expected to result in supply that could push the bulls back to the edge of an abyss at 0.6950:



