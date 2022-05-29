Gul Khan’s upcoming romantic thriller, Aashiqana releasing from 6th June onwards on Disney+ Hotstar, places a love story in the most unlikely landscape – a murder – Tellychakkar

Ads

MUMBAI : Kya murder ke Mausam mein khil sakta hai pyar? Disney Hotstar’s upcoming Hotstar Specials Aashiqana, a thriller-romance, explores just this by bringing before viewers a refreshing-new show. Based in Mumbai, the show revolves around two lives who cross paths under the shadow of a murderer. Series director and produced by Gul Khan, the show is set to reveal love in its most accurate form when faced with life-threatening adversaries. Produced under the banner of Gen K Studios, it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th June 2022, new episodes daily on Disney+ Hotstar.

The show introduces the viewers to two families – Chauhans and Sharmas, both of whom have been inflicted by the untimely death of a beloved member. The mystery surrounding their deaths affects life in the present and continues to haunt the lives of protagonists Yash and Chikki. Starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in the lead roles of Yash and Chikki, respectively, the drama also features an enigmatic ensemble cast including Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli, Harshita Shukla, Sneha Chauhan, Palash Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, Maira D Mehra, Rati Pandey and Siddhant Karnick in pivotal roles.

Producer and Series Director Gul Khan, said, “When you think of romance and thrillers, the two genres rarely merge, but with Hotstar Specials Aashiqana, we set out to do just that. Viewers here will get treated to an unusual romance that blooms between two broken hearts in the backdrop of murder. Fate makes them cross paths, but murders plays Cupid. This show is unlike any that has been presented before and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts. It has been an arduous journey for my team and me to bring this unique story to light, and I am thankful for having Disney+ Hotstar with us.”

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan said, “It has always been a dream to work with my idol Gul Khan, and I am elated that it has finally come true with Aashiqana. She is the name every actor in television wants to work with, and she has been an inspiration since the day I started working as an actor. To mark my OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar has been a double whammy.”

Actor Khushi Dubey said, “My character in Aashiqana comes across as a girl next door waiting to fall in love in her youth. But that is just the surface, for as we progress into the story, we witness her grit to prove to society that she can be so much more. She has battles to fight and won’t give up till she unearths the truth. This fierceness in the female lead is what drew me to this project.”

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to see how love blooms amidst mystery in Gul Khan’s directorial Aashiqana, 6th June onwards, new episodes daily

