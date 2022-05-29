New Technologies Previewed for Star Wars: Cargo Bay and Hyperspace Lounge Aboard Disney Wish – WDW News Today

Ads

During the Parks Panel at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, plenty of new details were revealed surrounding the upcoming Star Wars: Cargo Bay and Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, both of which are new experiences aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship sailing this summer.

In the kids area Star Wars: Cargo Bay, kids will take on the important role of creature handlers as they learn to manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings from across the galaxy, including a porg, Loth-cat, worrt and more. During the interactive “Star Wars: Creature Challenge” experience, the newly minted caretakers will be put to the test as they help feed the lifelike creatures and encounter some of the most dangerous beings in the galaxy.

During the panel, we got a short peek at the new Porgs that kids will get to interact with aboard the Disney Wish.

Meanwhile over at the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, the folks at Imagineering are testing out some new ideas which may or may not make it aboard. One such idea is to serve drinks in a Camtono Safe as seen in “The Mandalorian” (and as will go on sale soon at Disneyland). We got a peek at what they’re testing, although there’s no confirmation on whether this will actually be part of the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge experience.

