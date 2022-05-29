Apple Rumored to Unveil iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 This September – HYPEBEAST

Ads

Apple‘s long-awaited iPhone 14 range is now expected to be unveiled this September. According to a new report from Phone Arena, the tech giant is planning to announce the latest additions to its flagship smartphone series on September 13, with four new models expected: the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latter two are rumored to come with Apple’s brand new 4nm A16 Bionic chipset while the former two will retain their predecessor’s 5nm A15 Bionic SoC.

The report also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models will do away with the top notch and replace it with an “i-shaped” cutout carrying the FaceTime camera as well as the True Depth Camera, while the lower-tiered options will continue to feature the notch. Both the Pro and Pro Max variants could also come with a 120Hz Promotion Display as well as a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera.

On top of the new iPhone 14 range, Apple is also expected to announce both the Apple Watch 8 as well as the AirPods Pro 2 during the September event. Of course, the tech company has yet to officially confirm anything itself, so those interested should definitely stay tuned for more updates to come.

In other related news, Apple has previewed real-time captions for video calls and social media apps.

