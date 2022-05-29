Deals: Expercom Offers Up to $300 Off Apple's New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro – MacRumors

Ads

As it does soon after every Apple product launch, Expercom is now providing small cash discounts on the latest MacBook Pro models. This includes deals on the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro, both with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.



Discounted prices show up once you’ve logged into your Expercom account and across a variety of configuration options, all of which are currently estimated to ship in 3-6 weeks, as even Apple has quickly seen shipping estimates for the new models slip.

Here are the discounts on the equivalent version of Apple’s stock and maxed-out configurations:

The new MacBook Pro models were announced at today’s Apple event, and feature a major redesign with a notch that houses a 1080p front-facing camera. They also include MagSafe 3, 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch displays with ProMotion, and a new aluminum enclosure with a completely new thermal design.

You can find the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new “Best Deals” guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you’re on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we’ll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.

