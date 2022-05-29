I Go To Disney World Every Month, & Here's How To Visit All 4 Parks In 1 Day – Elite Daily

Ads

A theme park writer shares her “four-park challenge” tips and hacks.

The most magical place on earth, Walt Disney World, covers over 25,000 acres in Central Florida. The house of Mickey Mouse is not only home to the adorable characters of our childhood, but also four different theme parks — Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. For the true Disney connoisseur, the happiest visit can be accomplished by visiting each and every park. However, considering current restrictions mean you can’t park hop until the afternoon, you might be wondering how to do all four Disney World theme parks in one day — and if it’s even possible.

Known as “the four-park challenge,” this popular feat for Disney fans requires the ambitious guest to ride at least one attraction and eat one snack in each park. While the current regulations, which restrict you from park hopping until 2 p.m., make it a little harder to accomplish, I’m a theme park writer who visits Walt Disney World once a month with my family, and I’ve come up with some Disney insider tips and tricks — as well as an itinerary — that helps me hit all four parks during my visits.

Are you up for the challenge? Armed with a little faith, truth, pixie dust (and comfortable shoes), you can visit all four Disney theme parks in one day. But first, you’re going to want to get familiar with some key Disney lingo to help you navigate your magical day.

Now that we’ve gotten the basics over, let’s dive into how you and your unwavering enthusiasm can successfully complete the four-park challenge. In addition to a list of the must-dos in each park, I’ll be sharing some attractions and food offerings you can skip if you’re crunched on time. After all, Walt Disney World is literally a world and while you won’t cover everything in one day, this schedule offers a nice taste of the very best it has to offer.

12 a.m.: Yes, you’re on vacation, but the makings of your magical day begin as soon as the clock strikes midnight. And no, you won’t turn into a pumpkin. This is when guests can purchase the Disney Genie+ service. It is subject to availability, so it is highly recommended to purchase thhis immediately when it becomes available.

7 a.m.: It’s go time, and those without the fastest fingers will be left behind. This is when Disney resort guests can begin booking attractions via Disney Genie+ as well as individual lightning lanes. Keep in mind that the first virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is only available for guests starting at EPCOT.

Morning: Begin your day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After snacking on a breakfast Ronto wrap from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, it’s time to knock out some of the most sought-after Disney park attractions. Here, you can use Disney Genie+ service to experience in-demand attractions, like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, while also using traditional standby queues for attractions with shorter ride times.

Lunch: The Florida sun is no joke, and since you have a long day ahead of you, it’s wise to take a moment to recharge with a sit-down lunch. Most of the table service options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios leave much to be desired but there are some delicious options for those in the know. Use the app’s walk-up feature to reserve a table at The Brown Derby Lounge or enjoy the casual vibes and standout food and beverage offerings at BaseLine Tap House (get the beer flight). As you’re making your Disney Genie+ reservations, begin considering attractions for the late afternoon and evening at the other theme parks.

1 p.m.: Join the virtual queue for EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

1:30 p.m.: With park hopping opening shortly, use Disney Parks bus transportation to visit your second park of the day, Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

2 p.m.: Start at Jambo from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Here, you can explore the illuminating world of Pandora ­– The World of Avatar, ride the steel roller coaster Expedition Everest using the single rider lane, and snack on globally-inspired bites. After experiencing Avatar Flight on Passage using Lightning Lane, a ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris provides breathtaking views of Disney’s largest theme park and the thousands of live animals that call it home.

4 p.m.: Use Disney Parks bus transportation to visit your third park of the day, EPCOT. Experience Disney World’s newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and classic attractions, like Spaceship Earth and Living with the Land. Instead of reserving a sit-down meal, snack (and drink!) around World Showcase pavilions or take part in one of the park’s food and wine festivals.

7 p.m.: At the main entrance of EPCOT, hop aboard the highway of the sky, the iconic monorail, to venture to your fourth and final park of the day, Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park. Ride classic attractions, like Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean, before enjoying their new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment. Snack on DOLE Whip or enjoy small plates from Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen by snagging a last-minute table through the mobile app’s walk-up function.

Late: Following fireworks, take the monorail to one of Magic Kingdom’s surrounding resorts along the Seven Seas Lagoon. Throw back a tiki concoction at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Grog Grotto or enjoy a glass of wine from the Beauty and the Beast-themed Enchanted Rose Lounge. You’ve earned it.

