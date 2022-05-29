Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Falling Harder Than Bitcoin (BTC) Today – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Ethereum fell sharply, while Bitcoin faced relatively lower strain at press time on Thursday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 3.7% to $1.2 trillion.

See Also: Best USDC Interest Rates

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies failed to muster strength even as other risk assets like stocks soared on Thursday.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin traded below the $30,000, $2,000 and 8 cents levels, respectively, at press time. On Thursday, the S&P500 closed 2% higher and the Nasdaq added 2.7%.

Altcoins are particularly under pressure as investors tend to shed riskier assets during downturns.

OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya attributed the sharper fall in ETH to scaling worries post "The Merge," or the official transition to proof-of-stake.

“Ethereum is selling off as many crypto traders start to doubt Ethereum 2 will be successful,” said Moya in a note.

“Ethereum 2 merge was delayed until August, but it won’t truly let Ethereum be scaled up, they will use a multi-chain system and will connect to a wrath of Layer 2 scaling solutions.”

Moya noted that Ethereum has potent rivals that “can do a better job of scaling up and this latest update might force people to jump ship.”

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that he was looking at the $28,800 and $29,300 levels for Bitcoin's upward movement, saying that the apex coin could make its way to $31,000 and $32,800.

Simple, looking at $28.8K and/or $29.3K for continuation upwards on #Bitcoin as we've been sweeping all the lows and touching that $28.2K zone.



If those hold, $31K and possibly $32.8K next. pic.twitter.com/8gxjcWPlWr

The percent of unspent Bitcoin transactions, whose price at creation was lower than the current price, has fallen from 86.8% at the beginning of 2022 to 74.5% at press time, according to Glassnode data. A higher number is usually indicative of market tops, while lower values signal a bottom.

Bitcoin: Percent of UTXO's In Profit Since January 1, 2022 — Courtesy Glassnode

A contrarian view was expressed by chartist Ali Martinez, who said that Bitcoin appears to be losing support floor between the $30,000 and $29,100 levels.

“There aren't any other significant demand walls underneath,” said Martinez in a tweet.

#Bitcoin appears to be losing the support floor between $30,000 and $29,100. Notice there aren't any other significant demand walls underneath $BTC. https://t.co/5Eztat2lGj pic.twitter.com/HxdLuWSKg1

Read Next: JPMorgan Sees Bitcoin's Fair Value At $38,000; Crypto Now Preferred Over Real Estate

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source