Microsoft hiring for over 250 jobs in Vancouver and some pay over $150K | Venture – Daily Hive

If you’ve always dreamed about working at Microsoft, the tech giant is hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver.

Microsoft has steadily been expanding operations in Vancouver over the past number of years, and recently opened up a stunning brand new office in Gastown.

The jobs range from engineering to design to tech support and sales. They’re also looking for customer service experts, so there’s likely something for someone from all backgrounds. Some of the roles pay upwards of $100,000.

If you have education to back up your expertise in technical wizardry, some of the tech positions being offered by the Windows and Xbox creator pay a lot of money and all of the roles are full-time positions.

The tech positions include product managers, software engineers and cloud specialists.

According to Glassdoor.ca, a senior product manager role at Microsoft pays an average base salary of over $150,000 plus bonuses.

They’re also recruiting for a bunch of roles related to a couple of their first-party video game studios including The Coalition. The Coalition is known for the blockbuster Gears of War franchise, and the studio is currently seeking content creators, animators and more.

If you’re more of a people person, Microsoft also has some openings in sales, consulting and customer success, though these positions may also require some degree of technical education.

Click here for a full list of jobs being offered by Microsoft in Vancouver.

