Instagram Outage: Instagram goes down briefly leaving users unable to login – The Indian Express

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram briefly faced an outage earlier today that left many users unable to login and use the platform. Multiple users took to Twitter to confirm that Instagram is not working for them. While some reported feeds not refreshing others simply were not able to log into the app.

DownDetector confirmed that the service was down with multiple reports. Users reportedly started facing issues around 9:45 am on Tuesday, May 25 and the outage lasted till about 12:45 pm. Reports came in from cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and many others.

However, unlike some previous outages, the app did not go down for all Instagram users. indianexpress.com confirmed that some users were able to use the platform throughout the outage. These users were able to login to their accounts as well as use all aspects of the platform, including refreshing their feeds and opening new profiles.

Instagram is yet to acknowledge the issue and there is no official statement on the same.

The platform also faced multiple similar outages in recent months including one that took place last month on the night of Tuesday, April 19. During the outage that lasted for a couple of hours, users took to Twitter to report the issue, and soon the app went back to working for everyone. Just like the current outage, the April 19 outage did not affect all users.

