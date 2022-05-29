Star Wars Disney+ Series Characters Coming Soon To Disneyland's Galaxy Edge – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Following the success of recent appearances by characters from Marvel Studios series like “Loki” and “Moon Knight”, Disney has announced at Star Wars Celebration that characters from the Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian” and “The Book Of Boba Fett”, will be coming to Disneyland’s Galaxy Edge from today, May 28th 2022.

Guests visiting Galaxy’s Edge will be able to see the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand around Black Spire outpost.

Din Djarin, known as the Mandalorian, and Grogu, the child who found protection with Mando, also will journey to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park at a later date.

Currently, these experiences have only been announced for Disneyland in California.



Since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, Star Wars storytelling has experienced a galactic expansion to include many new characters and stories across a wide range of settings. Now, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is likewise expanding the stories guests can encounter when visiting. Having been designed from the outset to connect with a broad range of Star Wars storytelling, Black Spire Outpost has played a role in many of these stories stretching over thousands of years and while, up to now, we have mostly shared those story connections through media and publishing, we will soon give visitors to Batuu an opportunity to connect with those fan-favorite stories with the immersive detail and authenticity that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was designed to deliver.

We are committed to the long history of Batuu and the collection of amazing characters who inhabit the outpost including our legacy characters and original characters and know that we will feel the same about new and future characters from the ever-expanding galaxy of Star Wars storytelling. While we as visitors may be able to experience different stories throughout Star Wars history, the characters on Batuu can not. They will remain in their specific story and timeline and won’t intersect with other characters or stories that would not be appropriate for them.

Both “The Mandalorian” and “The Book Of Boba Fett” are available to watch on Disney+ now.



