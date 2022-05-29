How To Get Windows 10 Key For Free Or Cheap Legally? (2022) – Gadget Bridge

Looking to enjoy all the latest Windows 10 features on your PC but don’t have access to it? Here are the best ways how to get a legit copy of Windows 10.
Launched in July 2015, Windows 10 quickly became one of the most popular operating systems in the world. Back at that time, it did offer all the Windows users to upgrade their system to the new Windows 10 OS for free. But the offer was available only for a brief one-year period. However, in case you weren’t able to get your hands on the software upgrade, there’s no need to worry. Even though the Windows 10 licenses are pretty infamous for being expensive, there are multiple ways through which you can still get it for free or cheap. Of course, we would never recommend any illegitimate means to you. So here are the best ways how to legally get a Windows 10 key for free or cheap in 2022.
Table of Contents
If you missed the Windows 10 free upgrade period and use a Windows 7 or 8 PC, you are well in luck. You can use your Windows 7 or 8 activation keys to upgrade to Windows 10. You just need to download the Media Creation Tool, run it, and choose “Upgrade this PC now”. That’s it! It will upgrade your older Windows OS to Windows 10 without requiring a Windows 10 license key.
Download from here.
Another way to try out before buying a new license for Windows 10 is to use its free version. The Windows 10 free version works no different from its paid version and comes with all the features that the latter offers. The only difference between the two is that you won’t be able to personalize the Windows appearance through the free version. Also, an “Activate Windows” watermark would constantly appear on the bottom right corner of the screen.
To get the free version of Windows 10, all you need to do is just download the Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft website and run it, just like before. But this time, choose the “Create installation media” option. All you would need to do after that is download the ISO file and create a bootable Windows USB.
Read also: How to use Android apps on Windows 10
The next best option that we recommend is purchasing a Windows 10 OEM license. There are multiple Windows license types. Out of these, the most common ones available to any home user are retail and OEM licenses. An OEM license is available at a comparatively lower price than the retail one. Both the versions work the same. The only difference is that a retail license key is transferable to a different PC whereas an OEM one is not.
The Volume Licensing approach is best for those who run a business or need Windows 10 installed on multiple computers. Through this method, you can get Windows 10 keys in bulk and at a much more affordable rate. The cost is said to get reduced by more than half. There is no fixed price for getting volume licenses and you would have to negotiate with Microsoft for it.
Read also: How to disable the login password screen in Windows 10 and Windows 11?
Finally comes the option of trying out the Windows 10 Enterprise Evaluation. Although it is available for free, the Enterprise Evaluation version has been custom designed for mid-size to large organizations, and therefore is slightly different from a regular Windows 10 Home or Pro version which is meant for individual users. Moreover, it is said to be specially built for IT professionals for managing complex business networks and more. It has a free trial period of about 90 days.
So these were the best ways how to get Windows 10 license key for free or cheap (legally) in 2022. There are many other ways how one can procure a Windows 10 key, such as through online resellers. However, using such means has its own risks and therefore, is not recommended.
If you know of any more clean and legal ways how to get Windows 10 key for free or cheap in 2022, we would be delighted to hear about it. Do let us know in the comments section below.
For the latest gadget and tech news, and gadget reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For newest tech & gadget videos subscribe to our YouTube Channel. You can also stay up to date using the Gadget Bridge Android App. You can find the latest car and bike news here.
We are a humble media site trying to survive! As you know we are not placing any article, even the feature stories behind any paywall or subscription model. Help us stay afloat, support with whatever you can!
How To Get Windows 10 Key For Free Or Cheap Legally? (2022) – Gadget Bridge
Looking to enjoy all the latest Windows 10 features on your PC but don’t have access to it? Here are the best ways how to get a legit copy of Windows 10.