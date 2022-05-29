Disney+ Hotstar Is Getting More Korean & Indonesian Content – KAKUCHOPUREI.COM

Ads

The Walt Disney Company has announced additional South Korean shows spanning multiple genres anchored on quality storytelling that will soon debut on Disney+ Hotstar across APAC markets this year.

Audiences will soon be able to enjoyÂ Big MouthÂ a thriller starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-a;Â Soundtrack #1Â a music-centred romantic drama about two friends walking the line between romance and friendship; Crazy LoveÂ an unexpected rom-com andÂ The Zone: Survival MissionÂ a survival gameshow where celebrities are challenged to break out of escape rooms. This is part of Disneyâ€™s Korean content slate on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022, which will feature over 20 titles, including at least 12 Korean Originals. In the coming months, Disney will be announcing additional titles as part of this slate.

Todayâ€™s announcement follows the successful launches ofÂ Grid,Â Snowdrop,Â Rookie Cops, Outrun by Running ManÂ andÂ BLACKPINK THE MOVIE on Disney+ Hotstar over recent months. Since its premiere in mid-December, Snowdrop has secured a spot in the top five most-watched titles in the majority of APAC markets on Disney+ and is the number two most-watched series in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Rookie Cops, a coming-of-age drama series starring K-pop star Kang Daniel, has also been well received in several markets including South Korea and Indonesia.

Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content & Development, said:

â€œWe are really excited to showcase our curated collection of unrivalled Korean stories that we believe will captivate viewers globally. Our focus is on quality storytelling and uncovering narratives that have great emotional and cultural impact. As long-term creative partners, we work alongside the best and most imaginative creators in the region to deliver their content alongside the worldâ€™s best stories.â€

Previously announced Korean titles that will be on Disney+ Hotstar includeÂ Moving, an action hero thriller based on the webtoon by Kang Full about three teenagers discovering their unusual powers, andÂ King of Savvy, starring Choi Min-sik (Old Boy, The Admiral) in his first television role in 24 years, Sohn Seok-gu, Lee Dong-hwi as well as Squid Game duo Heo Sung-tae and Kim Joo-ryoung.



Todayâ€™s announcement was also exciting for viewers in Southeast Asia, who can continue looking forward to an ever-expanding slate of original local language content throughout 2022. From Indonesia, based on the bestselling novel and popular film of the same name,Â Wedding Agreement The SeriesÂ will premiere this month on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Currently in production areÂ Jurnal Risa,Â from the Danur Horror Universe,Â created by the talented Risa Saraswati, andÂ Keluarga Cemara The Series, a spin-off of the 1996 TV series and 2019 hit movie. Production has also wrapped on the hotly anticipated horror seriesÂ Teluh Darah, directed by the acclaimed Kimo Stamboel.

Todayâ€™s exciting additions to the Disney+ Hotstar content catalogue are the latest to feature as part of The Walt Disney Companyâ€™s commitment to showcasing the best local language stories from across the Asia Pacific region. First announced in October 2021 as part of theÂ APAC Content Showcase, the company has confirmed its ambitious plans to greenlight over 50 APAC Originals by 2023.



