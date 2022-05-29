How You Might Benefit From The Volatility Of The Crypto Market: Ethereum (ETH), Stellar (XLM), and Quitriam Finance (QTM) – TechCabal

Ads

The crypto market has been seeing downside turns this year. Although there might be fear in the market now, there’s still some hope with other glistening projects.

There are many ways that an investor in cryptocurrencies can get the most out of their investments, and one of the most explored routes is by keen observation and watching out for undervalued opportunities right under their nose.

Despite the downward spiral of the market the past week, it is essential to know that cryptocurrencies can not necessarily be matched according to the general financial metric system.

More so, the strength of a token is a function of the project’s achievements, its widespread adoption by the crypto community and aggregated price performance over time.

This article looks at two well-established and extremely promising tokens that have just fallen in price and could be a great buy at this time in the market and a novel project, though in its infancy, yet still has a lot of potentials, and they are Ethereum (ETH), Stellar (XLM), and Quitriam Finance (QTM).

Ethereum is a market-leading blockchain and its native token, Ether was one of the earliest cryptocurrencies to join the crypto market.

The network launched in 2015 and is the number one platform for DeFi since it functions as a decentralised open-source blockchain system.

More so, Ethereum (ETH) was one of the most innovative cryptos as it pushed toward many Decentralised Finance projects in the early days of the market. Not only did Ethereum popularise decentralised finance, but the platform has been a true trend setter over the years.

The team behind Ethereum has announced an upgrade that should contribute to a more scalable, secure, and sustainable network.

Stellar (XLM) is a digital asset trading platform. The unique feature of Stellar (XLM) is that its currency (lumens) is not meant to be a store of value. As a medium of exchange, they do more than that.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, Stellar (XLM) is another exciting development that has been active since 2014.

With the use of Stellar (XLM), money may be sent around the world efficiently and securely. In order to make the financial system more inclusive, it aims to provide people with limited access to banking and financial services with the ability to transfer money quickly and at a cheap cost.

Despite a lack of movement on the cryptocurrency front, they have begun work on other ideas pertaining to their network, like paying NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) holders for completing complex tasks.

Investing in Stellar (XLM) is the best method to grab a piece of the oncoming payment industry revolution.

In the advent of new crypto tokens making their way into the cryptoverse, Quitriam Finance (QTM) has made a megaphone announcement with its grand entrance with its primary objectives and roadmaps seemingly futuristic and highly ambitious to solving an existing problem.

Quitriam Finance (QTM) aims to abridge all different blockchain networks and connect them through its ecosystem. It plans to do this using the Quitriam Swap, which is a multi-decentralized exchange platform that’ll link networks from the Ethereum (ERC-20) to Polygon (MATIC) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks altogether.

As a result, investors should expect near-zero-cost transactions (up to 50,000 TPS), all thanks to this endeavor.

But most impressively, Quitriam Finance has stood out to investors because of its approach to DeFi. The network is a non-custodial base dесеntrаlisеd еxсhаngе where investors can trаdе in a securely through a рееr-tо-рееr соnnесtiоn with liԛuiditу that is supplied by investors.

More so, Quitriam finance offers Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for investors to acquire and can be minted from the network and its partners.

