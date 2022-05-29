Podcast: Tesla 100-year battery, software update, first Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries, and more – Electrek

Ads

May 27

Fred Lambert

– May. 27th 2022 12:30 pm PT

@FredericLambert

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed the newly published research on Tesla’s 100-year battery, a new Tesla software update, the first Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries, and more.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.

As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.

After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:

We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):

var postYoutubePlayer;function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { postYoutubePlayer = new YT.Player( “post-youtube-video” ); }

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

The Electrek Podcast is Fred Lambert and Seth Weintraub discussing all the top stories of the week about electric vehicles and green energy while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.

@FredericLambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Tesla slashes referral program reward for solar roof

Which EVs still qualify for US federal tax credit?

Review: Luna Eclipse fat tire foldable BMX e-bike

NIO reportedly intending to build US manufacturing

Ads

source