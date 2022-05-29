Instagram Video Download: How to Download and Save Instagram Videos on Android Mobile, iPhone and PC – MySmartPrice

Here’s how you can easily save Instagram videos on the mobile, laptop using different apps and online tools.
Instagram is one of the only platforms that offer a rich variety of videos be it in terms of normal videos, IGTV videos or Instagram Reels. However, just like Facebook, there is no option available to download and save Instagram videos so that you can view them later on. But, fret not, there are a host of online tools and applications that allows you to download and save Instagram video on your device so that you can enjoy them for private viewing. Interestingly, most of them also allow you to download photos, Instagram stories, and more. However, we must remind you that downloading videos from Instagram is not legal and you need to take permission from the creators.
In this article, we are going to show you various online tools having Instagram video download feature for different platforms including Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS platforms. So, without wasting much time, here’s how you can easily save Instagram videos on the mobile, laptop using different apps and online tools. Instagram Videos will be downloaded in MP4 format with frame rate of 30 fps.
There are plenty of applications on the Google Play Store that can help you to download any Instagram video on your smartphone. However, most of them are not that reliable and some might end taking unwanted access from your smartphone. That said, there are some good applications that offer a simple user interface and are hugely popular on the Play Store. One of the apps is Downloader for Instagram: Photo & Video Saver. The app allows you to download Instagram videos along with photos in simple steps. One can also download IGTV videos, Instagram Reels, and more through this app. Furthermore, the app can be also used to download Facebook videos for offline viewing. So, here’s a step-by-step guide to download the Instagram video using this application:
What if we tell you that you can easily download Instagram videos on iOS? We agree that iOS does not have the sheer amount of apps that are present on Android, however, there are some good apps that can help you to download Instagram videos. In this article, we are going to talk about InsTake – for Instagram. The app currently has over 3.6k ratings on App Store and offers a simple user interface. The app allows users to repost photos and videos with such. One can also copy the caption, tags, save history, view all photos, and download videos from Instagram with ease. All you need to do is follow these steps:
Instagram also allows you to go through its website using the desktop browser on Windows. The website is not that intuitive as the mobile application, though it does most things right. So, if you are scrolling some profiles or Stories or Videos and you want them to save for offline viewing, then there are a plethora of online tools and extensions for it. The extensions are particularly helpful to download Instagram videos along with photos and more with ease. One such Google Chrome extension is Instagram Downloader. The extension not only downloads Instagram videos and images, but it also allows you to download the content in bulk. You can download multiple videos and images using this extension. Here’s what you need to do in order to download Instagram videos using the Instagram Downloader extension:
With this tool, you can download all Instagram images and videos present on the profile page. However, it is important to note that if you download too many images at once, Instagram might temporarily block you.
If you are using Apple laptops then downloading Instagram videos may not be a simple affair after all. The macOS does not have a plethora of software that allows users to download Instagram videos. However, we were able to find one that might be perfect for you. Known as InstaBro for macOS, the software is the one-stop destination to full fill your needs for Instagram. The software not only allows you to download Instagram videos, but it also allows to download photos, hashtag or location from any Instagram account. The software is free-to-use, though, for premium features, you need to get a license from the website. With this, you can see tags, places, and you can also search literally anything on Instagram. The software also allows you to download all users media at once including photos and videos. Here are some simple steps to download the Instagram videos using this application:
Instagram has recently revealed that it is expanding the time limit for live streams on its platform. Earlier, the time limit for a live Instagram video was 1 hour. However, with the latest update, it has been extended to 4 hours for all users across the globe.
Instagram supports a minimum of 1.9:1 aspect and a maximum of 4:5 aspect ratio for videos. Coming to the video dimension, one should upload a video file with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolutions. This means that the video should be 1080 pixels wide and 1920 pixels tall.
If you are posting videos on Instagram Feed that the video duration limit is 60 seconds. For Instagram Stories, the duration is 15 seconds. Moving on, if you are uploading Instagram Reels, then the ideal video duration should be 30 seconds. Lastly, for IGTV videos, the video duration limit up to 10 minutes.
