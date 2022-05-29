Bitcoin ($BTC USD) Cryptocurrency Price Falls on Liquidation – Bloomberg

David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week’s biggest issues on Wall Street.
Bloomberg Wall Street Week, hosted by David Westin, is a reinvention of the iconic Wall Street Week, which aired on PBS for over 30 years and was hosted by late financial journalist Louis Rukeyser. The one-hour program features market and geopolitical discussions with a rotating panel of influential voices including thought leaders, CEOs, policy makers and economists.
We take a look at an electric-powered surfboard, and then ponder the threat posed to marine wildlife by plastic in the world’s oceans. And last, we show you how to make your own high-quality wooden board.
Putin Pledges Three-Year Gas Supply to Balkan Ally Serbia
Qatar Exports Surge as Demand for Gas Climbs on Ukraine War
Elizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit Her
UK Calls For Clarity Following Chaos at Champions League Final
Queen to Miss Epsom Derby as She Paces Herself for Jubilee
A $423 Billion Pension Giant Expands Its Growth-Equity Ambitions
Americans’ Savings Rate Drops to Lowest Since 2008 as Inflation Bites
French Open Updates | US Open Finalist Fernandez to Quarters
Lester Piggott, 11-Time Champion English Jockey, Dies at 86
America’s Allies Just Don’t Get Its Gun Obsession
The Flaw in the Progressive Stance on Guns
How History Blazed the Trail to Baby Formula
Gun Sellers Push Quick Buy Now, Pay Later Financing
Fewer Pilots Will Lead to a Summer of Flight Cancellations
It’s Going to Be a Great Summer for Car Rental Companies—But Not for You
Apple Atlanta Workers Drop Bid for Union Vote Next Week, Claiming Intimidation
Wyoming’s Only Surgical Abortion Clinic Will Open Despite Arson
‘Miss,’ ‘Mrs.’ Dropped From Wimbledon Champion Honor Board
The Weakest Link in Germany’s Economic Engine Is Fraying
Seychelles Says the Rich World Is Failing on Climate
Why Police Funding Makes Up 40% of Uvalde’s Budget
Why Germany Is Offering a Summer of Cheap Trains
US Baby Formula Shortage Rate Jumps to 70% as Crisis Worsens
Battered DeFi Investors Put Their Hopes in Ethereum Revamp
Rechristened Luna Trades After ‘Airdrop’ to Terra Investors
Crypto Giant FTX Ready With Billions of Dollars for Acquisitions
Joanna Ossinger and
Vildana Hajric
Follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.
Bitcoin slid below $60,000 as euphoria over the first U.S. crypto ETF dissipated and traders took profits following a record-breaking rally.
Bitcoin ($BTC USD) Cryptocurrency Price Falls on Liquidation – Bloomberg
David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week’s biggest issues on Wall Street.