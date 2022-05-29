Dogecoin Co-Creator Explains What the Best Use Case for $DOGE Is – CryptoGlobe

Ads

Billy Markus, co-creator of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE), has suggested that the “simplest and best use case” for the cryptocurrency, in his opinion, is tipping, which means “spreading happiness over the internet.”

In a tweet shared with his over 1.4 million followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, Markus tipped the “most prolific tipper in dogecoin history” using a Twitter-based bot that allows users to tip DOGE to each other.

tipping #dogecoin is fun, and IMO the simplest and best use case – spreading happiness over the internet@MyDogeTip tip @kevinrose 420

i'm tipping some back to the most prolific tipper in dogecoin history 🙂

Last month, as CryptoGlobe reported, Markus suggested that adding utility to the meme-inspired cryptocurrency would include using it as a currency as much as possible by getting new businesses to accept DOGE, and using DOGE as a “tipping currency.”

Defend this second use case, Markus noted that it’s the “most pure use case that brings happiness.” A third suggestion the cryptocurrency’s co-creator made was creating a Dogecoin / Ethereum bridge that would allow it to be used on Web3 applications.

Responding to his suggestions, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a well-known DOGE supporter, noted that getting businesses to accept DOGE is “definitely” needed, and that using DOGE as a tipping currency is “nice to have.” The third suggestion, he said, isn’t needed.

Musk has in the past collaborated with developers to improve the cryptocurrency. Along with DOGE’s co-creator, He has pushed for McDonald’s to accept payments in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency and has hinted SpaceX – a company he also owns – could soon accept payments in DOGE.

His electric car maker, Tesla, accepts DOGE payments on its website for specific products such as its “cyberwhistle,” its “Giga Texas” belt buckle” and its “cyberquad” four-wheeler for kids.. Musk has suggested Twitter could use DOGE as a means of payment.

Earlier this week Italian luxury fashion house Gucci joined Tesla in accepting DOGE payments. The firm is set to accept crypto in several of its U.S. stores by the end of May, and is planning to extend this program to all of its directly-operated North American stores by the end of the summer The cryptoassets Gucci is accepting include both DOGE and SHIB.

Last month early Bitcoin adopter and promoter Roger Ver, who for his work to help the early cryptocurrency community grow was at the time nicknamed “Bitcoin Jesus,” has recently defended DOGE saying it is “significantly better” than BTC itself.

