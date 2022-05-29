Google tips and tricks: How to track someone on Google Maps – HT Tech

Ads

Since its launch in 2005, Google Maps has become a very useful tool in the daily life of many travellers. The Google Maps app has made it easier to find specific places as well as people at ease. The app is free of cost and easy to use. You can even track someone on Google Maps without letting them know or locate a cell phone and much more. Though tracking someone without their permission using Google Maps is a breach of privacy and we wouldn’t recommend that, you can try real-time tracking a friend or a family member to be on the safe side. However, for this, they must share their live location on WhatsApp. Notably sharing live location feature is applicable to iPhone, iPad or Android phones. It’s not possible to share your live location on PC, but you can still view someone else’s location on the desktop version of Google Maps. You can stop sharing your location with someone at any time.

Know how to track a someone on Google Maps on iPhone, iPad and Google Maps here!

1. If you want to share your live location with someone who has a Google account, you’ll be required to add their Gmail address to your Google Contacts.

2. Once done, open Google Maps on your device, tap your profile picture, and then choose location sharing.

3. Next, select add People, and choose the time duration for which you want to share your location, and then tap one or more contacts.

4. Now, grant permission to share contacts with Google Maps.

5. Then tap Share. If the person doesn’t have a Google account, you can share a location link from the Add People tab of the above process.

6. You can even send the link via iMessage or a different chat app.

Go to Google Maps and tap your profile picture.

Then tap on Location Sharing and add people.

Set a sharing time, and then choose a contact.

If the other person doesn’t have a Google account, you’ll be required to use the Location Sharing link from the Add People section.

You can even copy the link and send this via a messaging app or over email.

