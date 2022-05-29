My Account
Last Updated : November 21, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on November 21: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFT and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency prices today on November 21 :Bitcoin, Ethereum gain as Solana falls
The global cryptocurrency capitalization surged marginally by 0.55 percent to $2.63 trillion, as Bitcoin, Ethereum sprouted small shoots of green, while Solana, Polkadot, and Dogecoin fell slightly. Per market reports, Bitcoin lost almost 20 percent in less than 15 days. Read more here.
01. India watch
Crypto Transactions Should Be Recognised as Asset Class, Regulated Centrally: RSS Body
RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch yesterday said that the government should bring a law to recognize cryptocurrency transactions as an asset class and regulate it. Co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan also suggested that the government should take steps to ensure that data and hardware, which is used in mining, processing, and transacting of cryptocurrencies are stored at domestic servers. Read more here
Expert Buzz
Anand Mahindra slams fake news, says “not invested a single rupee in crypto”
Anand Mahindra called out a fake news article that claimed he had made the “biggest and easiest money” on a cryptocurrency platform. In a tweet, he said it was completely fabricated and that he has not invested a single rupee in cryptocurrency. Read more here
Bitcoin Saga
Bitcoin falls by almost 20% over the last 14 days, should you worry?
Down by almost 11 percent over the last week and trading at $58,997 at present, Bitcoin has reportedly lost almost 20 percent in less than 2 weeks, Bloomberg reported. But volatility is pretty regular and corrections are no cause for alarm. Bitcoin had witnessed a decline consistently for the 6 consecutive days. This, just days after it hit an all-time high of $68,789.63 on 10th November, 21. Read more here
NFT Mania?
An Australian software developer has created an online repository of NFTs called the “The NFT Bay”. The online repository includes image versions of the NFTs, but not the blockchain-secured token itself. According to Coin Desk, the website contains at least a 17.96-terabyte archive of NFT image copies and has attracted a total of 1.2 million visits in just two days. Read more here
