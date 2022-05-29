See a sunrise on Mars in this stunning view from NASA's InSight lander (photo) – Space.com

Ads

By Tariq Malik published 14 April 22



If you think sunrises on Earth are amazing, wait until you see one on Mars.

This stunning view comes from NASA’s InSight Mars lander, which snapped images of the Martian sunrise on April 10.

“I’ll never tire of sunrise on Mars,” NASA officials wrote in the lander’s “voice” in a Twitter post Wednesday (opens in new tab) (April 13). “Each morning, that distant dot climbs higher in the sky, giving me energy for another round of listening to the rumbles beneath my feet.”

As if the image wasn’t enough, the InSight mission team combined several of InSight’s sunrise photos into a short timelapse of daybreak on the Red Planet and included it in the Twitter post.

InSight (short for “Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport”) is a stationary Mars lander designed to study marsquakes and the interior of the Red Planet. The lander touched down in the Elysium Planitia region of Mars in November 2018 and is currently in an extended phase after completing its primary mission of one full Martian year (about 687 Earth days) studying the Red Planet.

In January, a massive dust storm on Mars forced InSight to slip into a protective “safe mode” when its solar arrays were unable to generate enough power to perform its science mission. The lander recovered by Feb. 15, NASA officials said at the time.

Currently, InSight is expected to continue its science mission on Mars into the summer and end its mission for good in December, NASA officials have said.

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com’s Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter.

