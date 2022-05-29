Bitcoin and Ethereum In Slow and Steady Increase – Cryptonews

Ads



Bitcoin price is showing a few positive signs above the USD 37,000. BTC even climbed above USD 37,500 and is currently (11:30 UTC) eyeing an upside break. A close above USD 38,000 might start a wave towards the USD 40,000 level.

Similarly, most major altcoins are slowly rising. ETH was able to clear the USD 2,500 resistance level. XRP could gain pace if it clears USD 0.650. ADA could attempt a break above USD 1.08.

After a close above USD 37,000, the bitcoin price was able to extend gains. BTC climbed above the USD 37,500 and USD 37,600 levels. It is now attempting a close above the USD 38,000 resistance. If there is a clear close above USD 38,000, the price could rise steadily. The next major resistance is near USD 40,000.

On the downside, an initial support is near the USD 37,200 level. The next major support is near USD 36,500, below which the price could test USD 36,000.

Ethereum price was able to clear the USD 2,500 resistance zone. It seems like the price might even gain strength above the USD 2,550 level. The next key resistance is near USD 2,620. Any more gains may possibly lead the price towards the USD 2,750 level.

If not, the price might trim gains and test the USD 2,450 level. The next major support is near USD 2,400, below which the price might test USD 2,320.

Cardano (ADA) is slowly moving higher and was able to surpass the USD 1.05 resistance. The bulls are now aiming for a clear move above the USD 1.08 level. If they succeed, the price could even surpass USD 1.10.

Binance Coin (BNB) is gaining pace above the USD 380 level. It even climbed above USD 388. If the bulls remain in action, the price could rise to USD 400. Conversely, there might be a drop towards the USD 365 support.

Solana (SOL) is gaining momentum above the USD 95 level. It may soon attempt an upside break above the USD 100 level. The next key stop for the bulls may possibly be near the USD 112 level.

DOGE is up 10% and there was a break above the USD 0.148 resistance level. It is now attempting a proper move above the USD 0.150 resistance. The next stop for the bulls might be near the USD 0.165 level.

XRP price is gaining pace and it might soon clear USD 0.65 and USD 0.665. The next key resistance is near USD 0.680, above which there could be a move to USD 0.70. If not, the price might correct lower to USD 0.60.

Many altcoins are up over 5%, including AVAX, MATIC, CRO, LINK, NEAR, ALGO, FTT, XLM, MANA, HBAR, and KLAY. Out of these, MATIC gained 10% and there was a move above USD 1.60.

To sum up, the bitcoin price could gain bullish momentum if there is a close above the USD 38,000 level. If not, the price might trim gains and revisit USD 36,000.

