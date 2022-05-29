RS 2000 Tamil Movie Download 2021: Full HD Online Isaimini – News Unzip

Ads

RS 2000 Tamil Movie Online (2021):- RS 2000 Tamil Movie is an Indian drama film in the Tamil language. According to the reports, it is directed by a well-known filmmaker named Rudhran. AS per the various reports, the film is based on the cons of demonetization in India in 2016.

The effects of the demonetization were visible after many years as well. Reportedly, this film shows that Ayyanathan, who has a farmer, struggles in arranging money for the delivery of his wife.

As his child take birth, he had to keep it under observation because of his poor health conditions. Ayyanathan was asked by the officials to bring the medicines for the treatment of the child. He went to ATM and withdraws 2000 rupees which were left in his account. Something was written on the 2000 rupee note with an inked pen.

He goes to the medical store to buy some medicines for the kids but all shopkeepers refuse to take note because something was written on that with a pen. He tried a lot to arrange medicines for his newly born kid but because of lack of money, he was unable to do anything.

As a result, Ayyanathan’s child died because of the non-availability of medicines. As per the reports, Ayyanathan filed a case in court for the justice of his child. The question arises whether the court would be able to provide justice to his son or not.

As per the sources, the download link of the ‘Rs 2000’ movie got leaked on some pirated websites for free download. Well, the role of Ayyanathan is acted by a newcomer, who is yet to make an appearance in the film industry. On the other hand, the role of a lawyer is acted by Bharathi Krishnakumar, who argued in court about demonetization.

The rest of the cast members are not revealed. The work of cinematography is done by Primus Das and the music department is handled by Iniyavan. Reportedly, the film ‘Rs 2000’ was released on 3 December 2021 in the theatres. Additionally, the dubbed version of the film is released in 2022.

