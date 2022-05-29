Czech O2 opts for Android TV – Broadband TV News

Ads

May 26, 2022 10.11 Europe/London By Chris Dziadul

All existing and future devices for O2 TV in the Czech Republic will only work on the Android TV operating system from next month.

According to O2, it will replace the already unsatisfactory Linux and bring a number of improvements. Furthermore, it will be an upgrade of the largest number of set-top boxes in the history of O2 TV, affecting more than 350,000 customers.

The system upgrade will take place gradually in several waves. Dana Tomaskova, director of digital services and O2 TV, said: “Set-top boxes will turn into an intelligent multimedia center. They will be faster and, thanks to the Android TV environment, users will be able to download many other smart TV applications directly to their set-top box, which will complement the rich offer of channels and libraries. Watching TV will be enhanced not only by YouTube applications, but also by downloading Spotify, various games, weather or the O2 Library, where customers will find thousands of hours of audiobook listening”.

The change to Android TV will also ensure an easy transition and subsequent updates of the HBO Max service, which will be available directly from O2 TV from July.

The new operating system is also a major steppingstone that will make it easier for all customers to switch to a new TV platform in the future.

