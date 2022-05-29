Donald Trump’s Media Company Plans “Non-Woke Alternative” To Netflix And Disney+; Streaming Slate To Feature “Cancelled Shows” – Deadline

Ads

By Dade Hayes

Business Editor

Donald Trump’s emerging media and technology company has taken a stab at further refining its business plans, promising in a new SEC filing that its forthcoming streaming service will be a “non-woke alternative” to Netflix and Disney+.

Following a merger with the blank check firm (or SPAC) Digital World Acquisition, Trump Media and Technology Group has embarked on a path toward a public listing, with expectations for regulatory approval to come before the end of 2022. DWAC is already publicly traded but is for now just the shell company for Trump’s media effort, which is backed by $1 billion from a range of investors.

TMTG started off in social media, launching Truth Social earlier this year. It then plans to move into other sectors, designating TMTG+ as its vehicle for taking on the giants of streaming.

This morning, the former president’s company detailed more of its plans in an expanded prospectus disclosed to the SEC.

Programming on TMTG+, the document said, will include “blue collar comedy, cancelled shows, Trump-specific programming, faith-based shows, family entertainment, shows that embrace the Second Amendment, and news.”

TMTG+, the prospectus adds, “will provide a platform for conservative and/or libertarian views, and otherwise cancelled content from other broadcast television and/or digital streaming platforms.”

Podcasts are also being positioned as an element of the TMTG+ offering.

The subscription streaming outlet will be “similar to Netflix, Disney+, and other current offerings,” according to the filing. But despite its political orientation, “TMTG intends to produce or acquire entertainment simply for entertainment’s sake. TMTG’s programming will thus provide a non-woke alternative to the programs offered by streaming services that operate in an increasingly politicized environment. TMTG will not censor the creators of entertainment for TMTG+, nor will it insist that its programming push some particular political ideology.”

The company sees “an acute need for quality programming that does not lecture its viewers or only present one ‘acceptable’ approach to a topic. Entertainers and creators have frequently been agents for change in our society. Large media conglomerates become increasingly monolithic in their views, cancelling those who disagree with the prevailing narrative. TMTG believes that embracing diverse perspectives will differentiate TMTG+ in the current crowded media and entertainment marketplace.”

Broadcast networks' fall lineups and schedules

New and returning series on broadcast, cable and streaming

Series that made it or didn't make it in 2021-22

