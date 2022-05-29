Tagbilaran bishop warns public about fake Instagram account – INQUIRER.net

Ads

Bishop Alberto Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran (Contributed)

TAGBILARAN CITY — Bishop Alberto Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran on Sunday, May 29, warned the public against a fake Instagram account that uses his name and the diocese.

“We have been notified about someone pretending to be Bishop Abet/Diocese of Tagbilaran on Instagram and have been sending messages to random people,” said the 55-year-old prelate.

He said he and the Diocese of Tagbilaran do not have an official Instagram account.

He asked the people not to patronize this microblogging site and to send complaints to Instagram to close the account.

“It is very important for us that you only get correct information, especially that scammers are rampant on social media nowadays,” said Uy.

Uy just returned home from Rome where he attended the canonization of Anne Marie Rivier, a French nun who founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation, last May 15.

