Top Rated Meme Coins Of 2022 – Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), And RoboApe Token (RBA) – Guardian Nigeria

Love them or hate them, meme coins are here to stay. With each passing day, cryptocurrency grows in value and relevance in the market.

Sooner rather than later, meme coins will not be able to be ignored again, so it’s best to get ahead of the curve while there’s still a chance.

There are many meme coins on the market. However, knowing the right ones to back is crucial. Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and RoboApe Token (RBA) are the top three meme coins on the market in 2022. Here is all you need to know about them.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the pioneer of all meme coins. After the Dogefather, Elon Musk endorsed the token in 2021, its value increased dramatically, catapulting the asset into the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, a position it still occupies today, at this time of writing.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer digital currency. What sets DOGE apart from other meme coins is its unique and vibrant community which trades with it and uses it as a tipping currency for social media content.

DOGE runs on its blockchain technology.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency that aims to combine the power of memes with utility, thereby seizing power and opportunity from venture capitalists and hedge funds and giving it to the people.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) ecosystem consists of some fascinating features. One of such features is Valhalla, a play-to-earn (P2E) NFT metaverse game which features A-level game mechanics on the blockchain and upgradeable NFTs.

The FLOKI token powers the game. Due to robust play-to-earn mechanics, the game will feature a gardening system, in-game characters known as vera, a powerful battle system, an in-game ship system, and an items system.

Users will earn FLOKI tokens by playing Valhalla, making Valhalla a viable way for millions of people to generate income.

The ecosystem also features a crypto education platform and a soon-to-launch NFT and merchandise store that will allow for NFT and merchandise trade with crypto called Flokiplaces.

RoboApe Token ($RBA) is one meme coin everyone needs to keep an eye out for.

The project promises a wide array of diverse services for community members and an ecosystem that features exciting and innovative meme culture-related experiences not yet available anywhere. This is why the project is highly anticipated in the market.

One of the most exciting prospects of RoboApe is the features embedded within the ecosystem.

The $RBA RoboApe token is already poised to revolutionise the crypto space, and that’s just merely the beginning. There are still so many more groundbreaking features within the ecosystem.

The project plans to incorporate an NFT marketplace that would allow RoboApe’s community members to mint NFTs in the form of RoboApe cards that they can either sell or hold. The marketplace platform is significant to RoboApe’s plan to take meme coins to the next level.

A small fee will be charged for every transaction completed on the RoboApe platform. However, only half of the transaction fee will be burned. The other half will be returned to wallet holders. This feature encapsulates RoboApe’s motto of giving back more than it takes.

Finally, with the RoboApe swap feature, RoboApe plans to bridge isolated blockchain networks to enable cross-chain token swaps.

The presale of this cryptocurrency ends on August 11th as potential investors have ample time to add $RBA to their crypto wallets.

A total of 900 million $RBA tokens will be available during the Token Generation Event.

