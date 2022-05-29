Home and Away's Emily Weir on potential new direction for Mac – Digital Spy

Ads

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

“It would be hilarious to see her in the Bait Shop.”

Home and Away spoilers follow.

Home and Away‘s Emily Weir has pondered what her character Mackenzie Booth might do if she loses Salt.

As fans who’ve kept up to speed with the show’s comings and goings will know, Mackenzie’s restaurant plays host to illegal poker nights these days, in the hope of attracting high-rollers and clearing her debt.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Weir teased how things will get “dangerous”.

Related: Home and Away star Emily Weir opens up over alcohol addiction

“It affects all pockets of the Bay. All the storylines intersect with the build-up and fallout. Essentially it all begins with Mackenzie’s debt, so it takes the Bay by storm. For many people there’s a lot coming up in terms of their wellbeing and relationships,” she said.

On Salt’s precarious situation, the self-confessed Carla Bonner fangirl went on: “For most characters, their job isn’t the first thing you associate with them. But for Mackenzie, Salt is very much part of her identity and her grounding – it’s who she is.

“Salt is her domain, it’s where she thrives, you see her there more than anywhere else.”

Related: Home and Away star Emily Weir reveals real-life connection to Mac’s storyline

Even if her pride and joy was to be closed down, Weir believes Mac would survive in any line of work.

“It would be hilarious to see her in the Bait Shop, or even at the gym,” she hypothesised.

“Mackenzie’s a woman who can adapt and thrive anywhere. Imagine if she went into the garage – she’d stroll in wearing heels and overalls!”

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5. In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus. Selected classic episodes are available via in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

source