Retail Giant Newegg Confirms Shiba Inu 'Coming Soon' as AMC Theatres Gets Ready to Accept SHIB Payments – Finance Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms

A major tech-focused e-commerce platform, Newegg, has announced that SHIB is coming soon to its platform. Newegg currently accepts cryptocurrencies via Bitpay. The crypto payment service provider is expected to add SHIB support soon, according to AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron who said his company will start accepting SHIB for payments in the first quarter.

E-commerce platform Newegg announced on Twitter Friday that SHIB is coming soon to Newegg.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused online retailers in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Its platform focuses on computer parts, PC components, laptops, gaming systems, automotive parts, and office supplies.



Newegg did not elaborate further on its SHIB announcement. However, the platform currently accepts a number of cryptocurrencies via Bitpay. The crypto payment service provider is expected to add shiba inu to its list of supported cryptocurrencies, which includes the rival meme cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE).

The news of Bitpay possibly supporting SHIB came from the CEO of AMC Theatres, Adam Aron. He tweeted on Nov. 15 that Bitpay has decided to support shiba inu crypto “specifically because I asked, so AMC can take shiba inu for online payments of movie tickets and concessions.”

He added that AMC will be the first Bitpay client to accept shiba inu crypto, expecting his company to start accepting SHIB in 60 to 120 days from the date of the announcement.

The adoption of the meme crypto shiba inu has been increasing. In November, cryptocurrency exchange Gemini added support for SHIB. Meanwhile, shiba inu proponents are still petitioning on Change.org for the trading platform Robinhood to accept SHIB. So far, 540K signatures have been collected. However, Robinhood recently said that it is in no hurry to list SHIB or any other cryptocurrencies.

What do you think about Newegg and AMC Theatres accepting shiba inu crypto? Let us know in the comments section below.

