Samsung Galaxy A51 receives Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ivan 09 May 2022

Samsung Android Firmware Updates

One of Samsung’s best-selling phones, the Galaxy A51 is getting the Android 12 update in Saudi Arabia and Africa at the moment. This is part of a broader rollout of Android 12, which started in Europe and the US in April and is trickling down to users in Asia and South America.

Samsung has vowed to bring two updates per year to the Galaxy A51 and this is a big one in terms of both features and literal size.

To get a better idea of what OneUI 4.1 brings to your Samsung phone, we’ve created a neat video.

Thanks for the tips, everyone!

Update: this was likely caused by the "remove animations" option in accessibility while I was testing scrolling performance. It was much better, but I didn't have the glow effect anymore 🙁 and most other animations were removed.

Same here. And the rear camera very poor, trully degraded. Wish Samsung fix this issue on the next updates.

after update to android 12 my samsung A51 battery drain very fast…. any solution for it…

