Best Crypto Traders to Follow on Twitter – Trader Predicts AAVE Pump – Business 2 Community

@SmartContracter predicted an Aave rally a day before the 30% pump, showing he’s one of the best crypto traders to follow on Twitter.

He first posted on March 19th, 2022 that he had started adding to his long term position on $AAVE, as it had corrected 84% from its all-time high and is a crypto project he’s confident will still be around in future years.

He then posted an Elliott Wave chart on March 28th, a type of technical analysis which some crypto traders have had success with when daytrading, ‘Bluntz’ being one of them. Although it’s not the only crypto trading strategy he tweets about.

He posted that there are many crypto price charts like Aave at the moment but that DeFi coins were oversold, Aave one of the most so, and its bearish market structure since early 2021 would begin to reverse and flip bullish soon. Aave also has a chance of making a new-all time high in the next 12 months, he added.

its actually pretty easy to find nice charts like this atm but im really digging defi again, it got rekt the most, but wont stay like that imo.

whole heartedly believe next 12 months has a shot of new ATH's$aave pic.twitter.com/24zC8USHyG

— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) March 27, 2022

Over the next day and a half the price of Aave rallied from $165 to over $240, a 45% move. Currently the Aave price is at $229, now only 66% down from its ATH of $668 on Binance.

This is not the first time he’s proven himself to be one of the best crypto traders to follow on Twitter.

His most famous tweet, which he currently has pinned to his profile, was a prediction that the Bitcoin bottom in 2018 would be $3200, give or take $200. It ended up being $3156.26 on Binance on the BTC / USDT chart, in December that year.

I’m calling a bottom at exactly 3.2k with a 200 dollar leeway either side. – Jun 23, 2018

Quote tweeting himself about a year later, he noted it was the only time the entire bear market that he called bottoms, and he did it six months in advance.

An incredible call, and one we remember watching at the time when it seemed like Bitcoin would never go back up and have another bull run, and cryptocurrency was dead.

Unlike some of the accounts people consider the best crypto traders, he does not advertise a paid group or crypto signals service, and gives out all his advice, tips and educational material for free. Similar to @Pentosh1 who is another of the best traders on crypto Twitter, or ‘CT’ as it’s affectionately known.

Pentoshi predicted the Bitcoin top would be about $64k (in Feb 2022, two months prior to the $65k top) and posted screenshots from Coinbase showing he’d sold $2.5 million worth of BTC there.

Both of those crypto traders are not active on Telegram or Youtube, so follow them on Twitter.

Here’s a handy list of the best crypto traders to follow on Twitter and their handles. Some also have Telegram profiles and YouTube channels where they post technical analysis (TA).

Some of them have their profile set to protected (private) to stop spam bots and impersonators replying to their tweets. You can still send them a follow request. Update – now that Elon Musk has bought Twitter he has promised to ban Twitter scammers with a better verification process.

We based our top 10 list (which grew to a top 30) on their proven TA skills and fundamental analysis (FA) insights, not on a large follower count gained through marketing tactics and clickbait.

One of the best crypto traders to follow who is not a very active Twitter user but is active on Youtube, is Crypto Face. He live streams his trades using large position sizes on leverage and Market Cipher trading software.

See our list of the best Youtubers to follow for crypto.

Note – Beware of imposters who attempt to DM you or invite you to Telegram groups, they often copy the profile appearance of the best crypto traders to scam people.

They’ll reply to your reply on the page of a crypto trader you’re following, and pretend to be them. Check the user handle matches up carefully. Never send money to someone who messages you online offering some kind of giveaway, promotion, airdrop, or to trade for you.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Matt Williams.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Hailing from Northampton UK, Matt has a keen interest in stocks and crypto, and ways to earn passive income online to achieve financial freedom.

